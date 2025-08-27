Wednesday, August 27, 2025
HomeNewsTHEIR FUTURE ON SEPT 1, PARTICIPATION DETERMINES GUYANA’S PATH FOR THE NEXT...
NewsPolitics

THEIR FUTURE ON SEPT 1, PARTICIPATION DETERMINES GUYANA’S PATH FOR THE NEXT 5 YEARS – FERNANDES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
71

APNU’s Juretha Fernandes Urges Youth to Reject Abstention, Demand Better Future

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

On September 1, 2025, at a public meeting in Pleasant, East Coast Demerara, Juretha Fernandes, the prime ministerial candidate for A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), dismissed the notion that young people should abstain from voting. Addressing a large crowd of supporters, Fernandes urged youths to critically evaluate Guyana’s governance structure and question whether their future is secure under the current administration.

“When we talk about corruption, we’re talking about young lives being lost,” Fernandes told the gathering, stressing that corruption undermines opportunities and dignity for ordinary citizens. She highlighted that under the David Granger-led APNU+AFC government (2015–2020), the minimum wage increased by 77%, moving from $39,540 to $70,000 without oil and gas resources.

She further noted that in 2019, public servants earning below $100,000 received a 9% increase, while those earning between $100,000 and $1 million benefited from an 8.5% salary hike, arguing that the administration prioritized working-class people.

By contrast, Fernandes accused the current government of sidelining youths despite overseeing a trillion-dollar economy. “They come to your communities, look at the young people, and the only thing they could give you is a drain-cleaning contract. That is disrespectful,” she declared.

Her remarks were reinforced by Lloyd Famey, another young APNU advocate, who addressed youths in Cuthbert’s Mission. Fae emphasized that every decision in life is linked to politics, urging young people to vote for policies and programs that will stimulate economic growth, end victimization in the public service, and help lift them out of poverty.

Previous article
ALP LAUNCHES “BLUEPRINT FOR PROSPERITY” A ROAD MAP TO TRANSFORMATION
Next article
MISSING AND EXTRA BALLOTS UNCOVERED FOR DISCIPLINED SERVICES, GECOM STILL PUZZLED HOW IT COULD HAVE HAPPENED
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

OPPOSITION WANTS LOCAL CONTENT BILL SENT TO SPECIAL SELECT COMMITTEE

PAINTING, RE PAINTING STATE ASSETS IN GREEN NOT POLITICALLY MOTIVATED