ALI TARGETS 55,000 VOTES IN BERBICE, AGAIN PROMISES TO REVIVE THE SUGAR INDUSTRY

Ali Rallies Region 6: 55,000 Votes for Sugar, Development, and Unity

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Berbice, Guyana — President Irfaan Ali has issued a passionate appeal to Region Six voters, calling for 55,000 votes in the upcoming election as he pledged to continue reviving Guyana’s sugar industry and advancing major development projects in East Berbice-Corentyne.

Speaking to a packed gathering, the President promised that the National and Regional School of Hospitality would be established in the region, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic diversification and job creation.

“You’re not only voting to put your ‘X,’” Ali told the crowd. “You’re voting because we’re keeping sugar alive, keeping those sugar jobs alive — and giving sugar workers more. We want them to be part of the ownership of the industry.”

Meanwhile, People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo used the platform to launch a fierce critique of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) opposition, accusing it of promoting racial division, engaging in electoral misconduct, and mismanaging the economy.

“Our country was split along racial lines because of the lies they told about Cheddi Jagan and the PPP,” Jagdeo said. “We’re dismantling those lies so that we can become a national, united party.”

Jagdeo also warned that if APNU had succeeded in retaining power after the 2020 elections, Guyana would have faced international sanctions and diplomatic isolation. He accused the former administration of systemic discrimination against Region 6 and stated that the PPP government has reversed these policies through massive investments in infrastructure, health, and social programs.

He outlined major projects, including a four-lane highway from Palmyra to New Amsterdam and the construction of two new regional hospitals, which are expected to transform healthcare and regional connectivity.

Jagdeo was especially critical of the opposition’s proposed sugar policy, claiming it could result in the loss of 4,500 jobs and devastate the region’s economy.

“Only with a PPP government can this region make progress,” he declared. “We will continue to work to ensure the cost of living comes down for everyone.”

With the September 1 election fast approaching, the Region 6 rally underscored the high stakes and fierce campaigning underway as the PPP seeks a decisive mandate.

Like this: Like Loading...