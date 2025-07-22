Tuesday, July 22, 2025
HomeNewsALI TARGETS 55,000 VOTES IN BERBICE, AGAIN PROMISES TO REVIVE THE SUGAR...
NewsPolitics

ALI TARGETS 55,000 VOTES IN BERBICE, AGAIN PROMISES TO REVIVE THE SUGAR INDUSTRY

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
43

Ali Rallies Region 6: 55,000 Votes for Sugar, Development, and Unity

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

Berbice, Guyana — President Irfaan Ali has issued a passionate appeal to Region Six voters, calling for 55,000 votes in the upcoming election as he pledged to continue reviving Guyana’s sugar industry and advancing major development projects in East Berbice-Corentyne.

Speaking to a packed gathering, the President promised that the National and Regional School of Hospitality would be established in the region, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to economic diversification and job creation.

“You’re not only voting to put your ‘X,’” Ali told the crowd. “You’re voting because we’re keeping sugar alive, keeping those sugar jobs alive — and giving sugar workers more. We want them to be part of the ownership of the industry.”

Meanwhile, People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPPC) General Secretary Bharrat Jagdeo used the platform to launch a fierce critique of the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) opposition, accusing it of promoting racial division, engaging in electoral misconduct, and mismanaging the economy.

“Our country was split along racial lines because of the lies they told about Cheddi Jagan and the PPP,” Jagdeo said. “We’re dismantling those lies so that we can become a national, united party.”

Jagdeo also warned that if APNU had succeeded in retaining power after the 2020 elections, Guyana would have faced international sanctions and diplomatic isolation. He accused the former administration of systemic discrimination against Region 6 and stated that the PPP government has reversed these policies through massive investments in infrastructure, health, and social programs.

He outlined major projects, including a four-lane highway from Palmyra to New Amsterdam and the construction of two new regional hospitals, which are expected to transform healthcare and regional connectivity.

Jagdeo was especially critical of the opposition’s proposed sugar policy, claiming it could result in the loss of 4,500 jobs and devastate the region’s economy.

“Only with a PPP government can this region make progress,” he declared. “We will continue to work to ensure the cost of living comes down for everyone.”

With the September 1 election fast approaching, the Region 6 rally underscored the high stakes and fierce campaigning underway as the PPP seeks a decisive mandate.

Previous article
LINDEN WILL UNDERGO HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT, ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES WILL BE DIVERSIFIED – NORTON VOWS
Next article
PPP/C DESTROYED THE VERY FABRIC OF THE GUYANA POLICE FORCE, APNU CANDIDATE PAUL WILLIAMS BREAKS HIS SILENCE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

MAN CAUGHT AGAIN WITH ALLEGED ECSTASY IN POCKET

CARICOM CONCERNED ABOUT GUYANA’S ELECTORAL CRISIS