Tuesday, July 22, 2025
LINDEN WILL UNDERGO HOLISTIC DEVELOPMENT, ECONOMIC ACTIVITIES WILL BE DIVERSIFIED – NORTON VOWS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
APNU’s Norton Outlines Economic Vision for Region 10: Smelters, Tiles, and Tech for Linden

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Linden, Guyana — Opposition Leader and Presidential Candidate for the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), Aubrey Norton, says his party intends to transform Region 10’s economy beyond its historical dependence on bauxite, if elected to government.

Speaking at APNU’s weekly press conference last Friday, Norton emphasized that the revitalization of the bauxite industry would be accompanied by a shift toward value-added production, including the construction of a local smelter.

“It’s not solely about revitalizing the bauxite industry. It’s also about using the oil resources to develop a smelter so we’re not just sending raw aluminum out of the country,” Norton stated.

Highlighting the region’s potential, Norton noted that Linden has some of the best clay deposits in the country and could serve as a base for a domestic tile industry. He also proposed diversifying agriculture and introducing digital transformation initiatives for young people in the region.

“We believe we can develop a proper tile industry. We will also promote sustainable agriculture in all regions — including Linden,” he explained.

Norton added that the APNU plans to increase bauxite production, explore opportunities for a second bauxite company, and implement programs to make information more accessible through digitalization — all as part of a holistic development strategy for Region 10.

“Linden will experience holistic development,” he assured.

With elections on the horizon, the APNU is positioning itself as a pro-development alternative, focusing on industrialization, youth empowerment, and economic diversification.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
