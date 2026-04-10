ALI BACKS CARICOM’S DECISION AS T&T CHALLENGES REAPPOINTMENT OF SECRETARY GENERAL

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A major diplomatic storm is brewing within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) as Trinidad and Tobago formally challenges the second-term appointment of Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett. However, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has firmly positioned his administration as the primary defender of the decision, urging regional unity over procedural disputes.

The rift, which became public in late March 2026, pits the Port of Spain against the CARICOM Secretariat and its host nation, Guyana, over transparency, majority rule, and the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas.

The “Surreptitious” Allegations from Port of Spain

Trinidad and Tobago’s Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Foreign Minister Sean Sobers have launched a blistering critique of the process used during the February 2026 summit in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Exclusion Claims: Trinidad maintains it was “deliberately uninvited” to the deliberations. Minister Sobers noted that, along with T&T, the leaders of The Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Haiti, and Montserrat were also absent from the retreat where the vote reportedly occurred.

Trinidad maintains it was “deliberately uninvited” to the deliberations. Minister Sobers noted that, along with T&T, the leaders of were also absent from the retreat where the vote reportedly occurred. Agenda Absence: Port of Spain argues that the reappointment was never on the formal agenda and was not recorded in the official communiqué circulated on March 2, 2026.

Port of Spain argues that the reappointment was never on the formal agenda and was not recorded in the official communiqué circulated on March 2, 2026. The “Odious” Process: Persad-Bissessar labeled the move as “surreptitious and odious,” warning that if the matter isn’t transparently resolved, the CARICOM Secretariat should “expect no quarter” from her government.

President Ali: Standing by the “Required Majority”

Despite the mounting pressure from the region’s largest financial contributor, President Ali has made it clear that Guyana recognizes the appointment as final and valid.

Supporting the Chair: Ali is backing the stance of CARICOM Chairman Dr. Terrance Drew , who announced on March 25 that Dr. Barnett had attained the “required majority” of regional leaders for her second five-year term, set to begin in August 2026.

Ali is backing the stance of CARICOM Chairman , who announced on March 25 that Dr. Barnett had attained the “required majority” of regional leaders for her second five-year term, set to begin in August 2026. A Symbol of Stability: Guyana’s support was underscored in a tangible way recently when President Ali handed over a new official residence in Sparendaam to Dr. Barnett, calling it a “quiet symbol of our shared journey.”

Guyana’s support was underscored in a tangible way recently when President Ali handed over a new official residence in to Dr. Barnett, calling it a “quiet symbol of our shared journey.” Host Nation Solidarity: As host of the CARICOM Secretariat, Guyana has emphasized that the region cannot afford leadership instability, especially as it navigates the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela and the crisis in Haiti.

Dr. Barnett’s Response: “I Have No Concerns”

For her part, the Belizean-born economist has deflected the controversy, referring all procedural questions back to the CARICOM Chairman.

Silent on Resignation: When asked by reporters if she would consider stepping down amid the lack of consensus, Dr. Barnett remained silent, stating simply, “I don’t have any concerns.”

When asked by reporters if she would consider stepping down amid the lack of consensus, Dr. Barnett remained silent, stating simply, “I don’t have any concerns.” The Legal Argument: The Secretariat maintains that under Article 24 of the Revised Treaty, the Conference of Heads of Government has the power of reappointment, and that a “majority” is the legal threshold, not a unanimous consensus.

A Community Divided

With Trinidad and Tobago financing roughly 22% of CARICOM’s budget, this is more than just a war of words; it is a threat to the regional body’s financial and operational stability. As Port of Spain calls for an emergency meeting of the Community Council this week, President Ali’s “firm hand” on the shoulder of Dr. Barnett signals that Guyana is willing to weather the diplomatic storm to keep the Secretariat’s current leadership in place.

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