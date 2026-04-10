Gov’t To Review Littering Laws, The Use Of Cameras To Capture Offenders And Imposition Stricter Fines To Be Implemented – President Ali

“Tourism Demands Discipline”: President Ali Orders Use of Camera Evidence in Stricter Anti-Littering Laws

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — President Dr. Irfaan Ali has announced a sweeping legislative overhaul aimed at ending the “indiscriminate dumping” that currently clogs the nation’s drainage systems and mars its growing tourism appeal. During a direct address this week, the Head of State revealed he has instructed Attorney General Anil Nandlall to amend the country’s littering laws to specifically allow for camera-based evidence to be used in the prosecution of offenders.

The move marks a shift from reactive clean-ups to a high-tech enforcement strategy, as the government looks to build a “disciplined society” ahead of the 2026 tourism peak.

High-Tech Enforcement: The Camera Mandate

President Ali informed reporters that the current reliance on “catching someone in the act” by physical wardens is no longer sufficient for a modernizing Guyana.

Digital Prosecution: The proposed amendments will empower the courts to accept footage from both public security cameras and private CCTV as primary evidence against individuals and businesses caught dumping refuse.

The proposed amendments will empower the courts to accept footage from both public security cameras and private CCTV as primary evidence against individuals and businesses caught dumping refuse. The Directive: “I have asked the Attorney General to amend all the rules… to reflect the changing landscape of our security, and that is the use of camera evidence against persons who are littering,” President Ali stated.

“I have asked the Attorney General to amend all the rules… to reflect the changing landscape of our security, and that is the use of camera evidence against persons who are littering,” President Ali stated. Aggressive Stance: Attorney General Nandlall confirmed that these amendments are being finalized for Parliament, signaling a more aggressive prosecutorial stance by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and local NDCs.

Stricter Fines and Business Accountability

Under the current Environmental Protection (Litter Enforcement) Regulations of 2013, fines are set at $50,000 for individuals and $100,000 for businesses. The President indicated that these figures are under review to ensure they serve as a genuine deterrent.

Tourism Standards: Ali emphasized that for Guyana to lead in tourism and the “orange economy,” it must maintain world-class environmental standards. “If we want to create the Guyana that would be a leader in tourism… we must be a leader with a sense of environmental stewardship,” he added.

Ali emphasized that for Guyana to lead in tourism and the “orange economy,” it must maintain world-class environmental standards. “If we want to create the Guyana that would be a leader in tourism… we must be a leader with a sense of environmental stewardship,” he added. Clogged Arteries: The President linked the littering crisis directly to the city’s flood vulnerability, noting that the constant dumping of plastic and household waste into drainage canals undermines billions of dollars in infrastructure investment.

The “Conscience” of a Leader

Framing the initiative as a matter of national character, President Ali challenged citizens to move beyond a “blame the government” mentality.

Civic Responsibility: He argued that a leader in food and energy security must also be a “leader with conscience,” urging Guyanese to adopt a sense of humility and collective ownership over their surroundings.

He argued that a leader in food and energy security must also be a “leader with conscience,” urging Guyanese to adopt a sense of humility and collective ownership over their surroundings. Discipline at the Core: The President stressed that keeping public spaces clean is the first step in creating a disciplined and responsible society capable of managing a high-growth economy.

A Cleaner Guyana for “60”

As Guyana prepares for its 60th Independence Anniversary later this year, the “clean-up” is no longer just about aesthetics; it is now a matter of national law. By integrating surveillance technology into environmental protection, President Ali is betting that the fear of a “captured-on-camera” fine will succeed where decades of public awareness campaigns have failed. For the chronic “litter bugs,” the message from the Office of the President is clear: the eyes of the state—and its cameras—are watching.

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