EXPERT URGES SUPPORT FOR STRUGGLING MOTHERS

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In the wake of the devastating death of seven-year-old Isabella Dabadial in Fyrish, Corentyne, the national conversation is shifting from shock to a demand for systemic reform. US-based clinical psychotherapist Dr. Shane Tull is calling on the Guyana government to move beyond reactive grief and implement proactive mental health screening within the nation’s maternal healthcare system.

Speaking exclusively to Nightly News on Thursday, April 9, 2026, Dr. Tull argued that the tragedy—in which a mother allegedly killed her daughter and attempted to kill her toddler son—highlights the “invisible pressures” of modern parenting that often go undetected until a breaking point is reached.

The Death of the Intergenerational Home

Dr. Tull identified a significant sociological shift in Guyana as a contributing factor to maternal distress: the decline of the extended family support system.

Nuclear Isolation: “We don’t live in the intergenerational households like we used to,” Tull noted. In the past, grandmothers, aunts, and sisters provided a constant “buffer” for young mothers.

“We don’t live in the intergenerational households like we used to,” Tull noted. In the past, grandmothers, aunts, and sisters provided a constant “buffer” for young mothers. The “Stay-at-Home” Burden: He described a common scenario where a mother remains home with children all day, managing every household and emotional need in isolation. By the time a partner returns home from work, both are often too exhausted to provide the emotional support the other requires, leaving the mother in a state of chronic depletion.

He described a common scenario where a mother remains home with children all day, managing every household and emotional need in isolation. By the time a partner returns home from work, both are often too exhausted to provide the emotional support the other requires, leaving the mother in a state of chronic depletion. Hidden Distress: Tull emphasized that because these mothers are “home all day,” society assumes they are coping, failing to see the interpersonal struggles and exhaustion that can lead to a psychological break.

Policy Proposal: Routine Mental Health Check-ins

To prevent future tragedies, Dr. Tull is advocating for the integration of mental health assessments into the existing primary healthcare framework.

Maternity Clinic Screening: He believes that every woman attending maternity clinics or postnatal appointments should undergo basic psychological evaluations.

He believes that every woman attending maternity clinics or postnatal appointments should undergo basic psychological evaluations. Early Warning Signs: Routine screening would allow health workers to identify symptoms of Postpartum Depression (PPD) or anxiety early, connecting at-risk mothers with counseling, therapy, or medication before a crisis occurs.

Routine screening would allow health workers to identify symptoms of or anxiety early, connecting at-risk mothers with counseling, therapy, or medication before a crisis occurs. Putting a “Human Face” on Care: Dr. Tull argued that the healthcare system must treat the “mother as a person,” not just a patient, recognizing that her mental stability is the foundation of the child’s safety.

A Call for Family Accountability

While calling for policy changes, Dr. Tull also placed a responsibility on those closest to struggling parents.

Relatives Must Act: He urged family members to be vigilant. If a mother appears overwhelmed or if children seem neglected, relatives must intervene with help rather than judgment.

He urged family members to be vigilant. If a mother appears overwhelmed or if children seem neglected, relatives must intervene with help rather than judgment. Wider Social Pressures: Tull affirmed that the Fyrish incident is a “warning sign” of broader social pressures—including economic stress and lack of community support—that are currently fracturing the Guyanese household.

Beyond the Shock

As the legal case against Sarah Elizabeth Shivpersaud progresses, Dr. Tull’s message serves as a sobering reminder that the “truth” of the Fyrish tragedy may lie in a healthcare system that treats the body but often ignores the mind. For the experts, the goal of 2026 must be to ensure that no Guyanese mother feels she has to face the “exhaustion of the household” alone.

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