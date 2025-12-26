Friday, December 26, 2025
HomeNewsGRA OFFICERS ARRESTED IN LUXURY CARS TAX SCAM- LARGE SCALE UNDER-DECLARATION OF...
News

GRA OFFICERS ARRESTED IN LUXURY CARS TAX SCAM- LARGE SCALE UNDER-DECLARATION OF IMPORTED MOTOR VEHICLES

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
341

By: Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Several senior employees of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) have been arrested and remain in custody as investigators intensify a sweeping probe into what authorities believe is a multi-billion-dollar tax evasion scheme linked to the importation of luxury motor vehicles.

The investigation, operating under Operation Project Myra, centres on allegations of large-scale under-declaration of imported vehicles and the systematic evasion of customs duties and taxes. HGPTV Nightly News first broke the story and has continued to track developments as the probe deepens.

At least eight GRA officers have been detained so far, with senior officials describing the case as one involving entrenched collusion within the country’s tax and customs system. Sources close to the investigation say the misconduct appears to be coordinated across multiple departments of the revenue agency.

According to information published by DemeraraWaves.com, preliminary findings suggest collaboration between customs officers and licence revenue officers, raising serious concerns about internal controls, oversight failures, and abuse of authority within the GRA.

Investigators are reportedly focusing on vehicles imported by the well-known agency BM Soat, which has once again emerged as a central figure in the unfolding probe. While authorities are still working to quantify the total losses, the alleged under-declarations and falsified documentation are believed to have resulted in the evasion of millions—possibly billions—of dollars in revenue.

Earlier this year, BM Soat paid more than GY$220 million to the GRA in connection with declarations alleged to have been false. Despite that payment, the company remains a key subject of interest, particularly as it continues to face pending court matters.

Operation Project Myra has sent shockwaves through the revenue and law-enforcement landscape, with multiple arrests and expanding lines of inquiry signalling a sustained crackdown on corruption, fraud, and organised collusion within the vehicle importation sector.

Authorities have indicated that further arrests are possible as the investigation continues. Local law-enforcement agencies are working in collaboration with international partners, including the FBI, Canada Border Services Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Embassy in Guyana, in what is shaping up to be one of the most far-reaching internal revenue scandals in recent years.

Previous article
AGRICULTURE MINISTER REJECTS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS,…LEGAL ACTION COULD ENSUE
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

PRICES FOR VEGETABLES AND FRUITS CONTINUE TO SKYROCKET VENDORS BEMOAN THE...

PROTESTORS CALL FOR VOLDA LAWRENCE’S RELEASE