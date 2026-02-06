AGM ANNOUNCES PAID PATERNITY LEAVE FOR FATHERS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2026

HGP Nightly News – In a move signaling a progressive shift in corporate workplace policies, AGM Inc. has announced the introduction of a paid paternity leave benefit for its male employees, effective January 1, 2026.The new policy entitles all eligible male employees to one week of paid leave following the birth or legal adoption of a child.

The company stated the initiative is designed to support fathers during a critical life milestone, recognizing the vital role they play in early childcare and family bonding. In an official release, AGM Inc. framed the policy as a core component of its commitment to employee well-being and the creation of an inclusive work environment.

The company believes such policies are essential for helping employees balance professional and personal responsibilities, ultimately enabling them to thrive both at home and at work. “This initiative reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to foster a more supportive and progressive work environment that values the well-being of employees and their families,” the statement read.

The introduction of formal, paid paternity leave by a major Guyanese company marks a notable step in aligning local corporate practices with evolving international standards for family-friendly workplaces. The policy is expected to provide tangible support to employees during a period of significant transition and reinforce the company’s positioning as an employer of choice.

Like this: Like Loading...