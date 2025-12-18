CASH GRANTS, SALARY HIKES, AND “DIRECT INTERVENTIONS”: JAGDEO DEFENDS GOV’T PLAN

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS – Amid heightened public attention on government promises and delivery, Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has assured Guyanese that tangible support, including cash grants and salary increases, will be rolled out under the administration’s five-year development agenda.



Speaking on Thursday at a press conference held at the People’s Progressive Party Civic headquarters, Jagdeo said the administration’s vision for prosperity is built on economic diversification, job creation, and income generation, but made it clear that growth must translate into real benefits for ordinary citizens.

According to the Vice President, the government is especially mindful of vulnerable groups and communities that require additional support. He said the next phase of development will place strong emphasis on rural and hinterland areas, where direct state intervention is intended to lift incomes and improve living standards.

“We want them, through direct interventions, to become prosperous in our country, wherever they live,” Jagdeo said, underscoring the government’s focus on inclusive development.

Turning to workers’ concerns, Jagdeo said salary increases will remain a recurring feature of government policy. He reminded the public that an eight percent salary increase was granted earlier this year following discussions with the Guyana Public Service Union, signalling that further adjustments remain part of the administration’s approach.

Cash grants, he added, will also continue, but insisted they are only a small piece of a much larger strategy. Jagdeo argued that while grants provide short-term relief, the government’s broader objective is to reduce long-term dependence on one-off payments through sustained economic expansion.

On Wednesday, President Ali announced that provisions for a $100,000 cash grant for every Guyanese adult will be included in Budget 2025. The budget is expected to be presented in January 2026.

As public attention remains fixed on promises and delivery, the government says the combination of pay increases, targeted social support, and long-term development planning is intended to reshape the economy over the next five years, moving Guyana beyond temporary relief toward lasting prosperity.

