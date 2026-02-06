PRESIDENT ALI OUTLINES MODERN DEFENCE STRATEGY AT OPENING OF GDF OFFICERS CONFERENCE

By Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

— Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Dr. Irfaan Ali, has unveiled a comprehensive, multi-layered transformation plan for the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) during the opening of its Annual Officers’ Conference (AOC) 2026. Speaking on Thursday at Base Camp Ayanganna, the President emphasized that the military must evolve beyond traditional borders to safeguard national development in an increasingly complex global landscape.

The conference, held under the theme “Transforming the Force to Better Confront the Nation’s Present and Future Challenges by Enhancing its Awareness, Adaptability, and Agility Capabilities,” underscores a shift toward technology-driven sovereignty.

A Vision for “Tomorrow’s Defence”

President Ali outlined a strategic framework focused on “Partnership, Priority, Position, and Policy.” He challenged the GDF to conduct a 15-to-20-year “gap analysis” to align recruitment and training with future technological needs. A key announcement was the establishment of a dedicated Technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) Branch with direct command authority.

“We have to develop our in-house AI and train our in-house AI with the right data… to be the right tool for our defence system,” the President stressed. “We cannot tiptoe around this issue.”

Key Pillars of the 2026 Strategy:

Infrastructure Protection: Defending critical assets, including subsea cables, telecommunications, and oil and gas operations.

Defending critical assets, including subsea cables, telecommunications, and oil and gas operations. Environmental Security: Integrating biodiversity conservation and ecology into national defence planning.

Integrating biodiversity conservation and ecology into national defence planning. Diplomatic Synergy: Strengthening international partnerships while maintaining the mantra that “Guyana is ours to defend.”

Strengthening international partnerships while maintaining the mantra that “Guyana is ours to defend.” Economic Resilience: Expanding the GDF’s mandate to protect national policies that drive economic growth.

High Alert Amid Regional Uncertainty

Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan, provided a sobering assessment of the regional climate. He confirmed that the GDF remains on high alert regarding ongoing developments in Venezuela. Despite the recent ouster of the Maduro regime in January 2026, Brigadier Khan warned that the threat to Guyana’s territorial integrity remains a “real and present risk.”

“For Guyana, these developments are not abstract or distant concerns,” Brigadier Khan stated. He noted that the Force has strengthened its border presence and revised its operational posture to ensure that Guyana’s sovereignty is non-negotiable.

Sustained Investment in Readiness

The President highlighted that the GDF’s budget has seen compounding growth, rising from approximately $13.9 billion in 2019 to significantly higher levels in the $1.558 trillion Budget 2026. This spending is described not as a “one-off spike” but as a deliberate model of optimization, redevelopment, and recapitalization.

President Ali concluded by reminding the officers that while international solidarity is welcome, “We cannot outsource sovereignty.”

