THOUSANDS GATHER TO WITNESS 50TH DIWALI MOTORCADE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Thousands of Guyanese lined the East Coast corridor to witness this year’s vibrant Diwali motorcade, marking the 50th anniversary of the Hindu Dharmic Sabha’s Diwali celebrations. The event showcased an array of colorful floats and lights, celebrating the spirit of Diwali. Dacia Richards has more on this joyous occasion.

Hgp Nightly News Staff
