AG Nandlall Hails GOAL’s Historic Growth While Confronting Resurfacing Structural Concerns

By Marvin Cato |HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Defending one of the administration’s most heavily scrutinized human capital policies, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, has touted the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarship program as a transformative, unmatched success. However, even as the initiative celebrates historic enrollment heights, its rapid cross-border expansion continues to be dogged by critical questions surrounding international accreditation, digital equity, and the quality of its overseas academic partners.

Speaking on Tuesday evening’s edition of his weekly program, Issues in the News, the Attorney General disclosed updated operational metrics to argue that the digital academy has completely outgrown the political skepticism that clouded its 2021 launch. According to Nandlall, a massive total of 54,793 scholarships have been distributed over the program’s five-year lifespan, yielding 14,017 qualified graduates to date, with an additional 35,000 scholars currently logged into online classrooms nationwide.

Nandlall used the statistical milestone to fiercely blast opposition critics, recalling that the digital framework was initially mocked and dismissed as a political gimmick by sections of the political divide.

“I also distinctly recall them appealing to their supporters in the communities not to enter the program,” the Attorney General stated, characterizing past boycott calls as an attempt to stifle grassroots development. “You have to be as a political leader—you have to be demonic, you have to be destructive—not to tell your supporters to enroll on a free government scholarship program.” Nandlall claimed that cabinet ministers had to physically travel into deep rural and interior communities traditionally aligned with opposition blocks to independently register residents and explain the long-term value of digital certification in Guyana’s rapidly evolving economy.

Despite the visible celebration surrounding the latest graduation cohorts, independent policy analysts and opposition parliamentarians maintain that the program’s explosive scaling has bypassed critical regulatory guardrails. From its inception, the academy has faced persistent pushback over the local recognition of degrees issued by lesser-known universities across Asia, Africa, and Central America, with critics questioning whether the National Accreditation Council (NAC) is rubber-stamping foreign credentials that lack global standing.

Furthermore, technical observers point out that the heavy, unyielding emphasis on online delivery continues to widen the digital divide. While urban scholars along the coast enjoy reliable fiber-optic infrastructure, students in hinterland, indigenous, and deep riverain communities remain heavily disadvantaged by frequent power blackouts, erratic satellite data links, and an uneven distribution of web-enabled devices.

The structural integrity of GOAL’s external vetting procedures faced its sharpest public test earlier this year following a major administrative scandal involving its European network. Severe public concerns and legal questions emerged regarding specialized degree paths linked to the UK-based Staffordshire University through the International Strategic Development Cooperation (ISDC). The arrangement prompted an immediate wave of confusion over whether the local courses were genuinely sanctioned by the parent university or if local scholars were being handed invalid certifications, forcing the Ministry of Education to step in to clarify the standing of the dual-corporate framework.

While the Attorney General maintains that the growing army of certified graduates emerging from every geographic region is proof enough of the program’s national value, the ongoing controversy underscores a critical operational challenge for the state: ensuring that its aggressive rush to achieve numerical education targets does not ultimately dilute the academic quality, legal safety, and domestic utility of the degrees being funded by the public purse.