AFTER THREE MONTHS ON REMAND KELLON KINGKING SEEKS JUSTICE

By Dacia Richards | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

Kelon King, a young father who spent three months on remand for a robbery charge he insists was false, is now demanding justice and accountability after the case was dismissed earlier this month.

The 2024 incident, which stemmed from an alleged gold chain theft, was dismissed due to the accuser never appearing in court, leaving King to endure weeks behind bars for a crime he says he did not commit.

“It was a lie. During the confrontation, he agreed to everything we discussed, yet still made the allegation at the end,” King explained.

According to King, the accusation followed an August road accident where he believes the complainant deliberately struck him from behind while he was riding his motorcycle.

“I just felt an impact from behind. The car hit me down, and I flipped over,” he recalled.

King added that the driver’s nephew then rammed into his injured leg with a motorcycle, compounding his pain and injuries.

Despite multiple visits to police stations and broken promises from authorities, King says no court date was ever provided for the accident itself, and he’s now left unable to work due to his injuries.

“I’m a father. I’ve been injured and sidelined. I just want justice now,” he said, appealing for intervention.

