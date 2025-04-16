WHY IS ERC’S CHAIRMAN REPRESENTING AFRICANS AT UN FORUM? AFRICAN GROUPS PICKET GOVERNANCE MINISTER’S OFFICE

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Nightly Newsroom

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) is facing growing backlash from several Afro-Guyanese advocacy groups following its decision to have Chairman Moeenul Hack represent Guyana at the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent—a move critics say is tone-deaf and misaligned with the forum’s focus on African heritage and justice.

The criticism stems largely from the belief that the representation of African Guyanese voices at such a high-level international forum should have come from within the community, especially given the forum’s mandate to address the legacies of slavery, racial inequality, and reparatory justice for people of African descent.

Groups advocating for reparations and greater policy inclusion say the ERC’s choice reflects a disconnect between the commission’s actions and its mandate to foster ethnic equity and meaningful representation across all groups in Guyana.

The controversy adds to ongoing debates about ethnic representation, public trust, and institutional accountability as Guyana positions itself on the global stage in discussions around racial justice.

