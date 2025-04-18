AFC GOES SEPARATE WAYS IN LEAD UP TO 2025 ELECTIONS BUT EAGER TO WORK WITH APNU IN OTHER AREAS

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News



The Alliance For Change (AFC) has officially parted ways with its coalition partner, the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), and will now head into the upcoming General and Regional Elections as a standalone party.

Speaking at a press briefing on Holy Thursday, AFC Chairman David Patterson confirmed that the party has “regrettably” communicated its decision to APNU.

“We’ve communicated our decision—regrettably so—to APNU, and we’ve also communicated that we will proceed with our campaign as Alliance For Change, since time is of the essence,” Patterson said.

However, Patterson emphasized that the door remains open for coalition talks before Nomination Day, should positions change.

“The door is always open… before Nomination Day, if there’s a change in position.”

Despite the breakdown in coalition discussions, Patterson confirmed that both parties will continue to work together at the parliamentary level, maintaining a working relationship as they have since the AFC exited the Cummingsburg Accord in 2022.

“We remain committed to working together in Parliament,” Patterson reiterated.

No PM Candidate Just Yet

When asked about the AFC’s Prime Ministerial candidate, Party Leader and Presidential Candidate Nigel Hughes said it was too early to announce.

“The party will deliberate and recommend a candidate. Until then, we won’t know who the Prime Ministerial nominee will be.”

The Breakdown: 60/40 vs. 70/30

A key sticking point in the failed negotiations was the allocation of positions. The AFC had proposed a 60/40 split, but APNU insisted on a 70/30 arrangement, which would heavily favor APNU in a prospective coalition government. The parties were unable to reach an agreement on this issue, resulting in the current impasse.

