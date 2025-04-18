RELIGIOUS LEADERS URGE CHRISTIAN COMMUNITY THAT  SIGNS OF HUMILITY WAS DEMONSTRATED BY JESUS CHRIST

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News

Good Friday stands as one of the most solemn and meaningful days on the Christian calendar. It commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ—who, according to scripture, died on a wooden cross for the sins of humanity. It’s a day marked by reflection, penance, and grief, but also by profound spiritual lessons that continue to resonate with believers today.

Speaking with HGP Nightly News, Father John Rodriguez of St. Mary the Virgin Anglican Church emphasized that Christ’s betrayal, persecution, and ultimate death reflect many of the struggles faced in today’s society.

“In the end of all these challenges, we look to the resurrection—which means life over death, light over darkness, and victory over our challenges,” Father Rodriguez explained.

Holy Week Lessons of Love and Forgiveness

As part of Holy Week, Holy Thursday or Maundy Thursday represents the final day of Jesus’ life. On this day, Jesus washed the feet of his twelve apostles, shared his Last Supper with them, and was betrayed by Judas Iscariot. Despite this betrayal, Christ’s mission remained unwavering: to love—even those who wronged him.

“The word ‘Maundy’ comes from the Latin mandatum, meaning commandment—I give you a new commandment, love one another as I have loved you,” Father Rodriguez added.

He encouraged the faithful to use this time as an opportunity to grow closer to God through discipline and belief.

“If we discipline our thoughts and truly believe in Jesus, then we know he will take us through life’s storms.”

The Symbolism of Bread and Wine

Father Omar, of the Pleasant Roman Catholic Church, also shared his reflections, urging believers not only to declare their love for Christ, but to live it through obedience and humility.

“If you say you love Christ, you must obey his word. Follow his commandments—and God’s blessings will be with you,” he said.

He also pointed to the symbolic act of breaking bread and sharing wine—symbols of Christ’s body and blood—as lessons in generosity and unity.

“When Jesus gave the bread and wine, he said Do this in memory of me. It was an act of giving and sharing—an act we must extend to our brothers and sisters.”

As Christians across Guyana and the world observe Good Friday and Easter, religious leaders are reminding us that the core message of this holy season is simple but profound: love, faith, and selfless sacrifice.

