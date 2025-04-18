Friday, April 18, 2025
HomeNews‘WE PREFER COALITION….70/30 SPLIT OF POSITIONS WAS REASONABLE’ SAYS AUBREY NORTON
NewsPolitics

‘WE PREFER COALITION….70/30 SPLIT OF POSITIONS WAS REASONABLE’ SAYS AUBREY NORTON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
1116

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, has confirmed that the Alliance For Change (AFC) has opted not to enter into a coalition with the PNCR for the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Speaking to HGP Nightly News via telephone on Thursday, Norton said the AFC had formally communicated its decision to part ways after reviewing proposals from the PNCR.

“We are still committed to building a broad coalition. We can’t determine for the AFC what they did. We placed before them proposals we thought were reasonable, and they have arrived at their conclusion,” Norton explained.

Despite the breakdown, the PNCR’s presidential candidate reiterated his commitment to coalition politics, stating that the party remains open to working with other groups and will continue to campaign vigorously.

“We will do our work to ensure we are successful in the elections, while not closing the door to coalition politics going forward,” Norton stated, confirming that he will remain the PNCR’s presidential candidate.

Clash Over Leadership and Position Sharing

Just two weeks ago, the AFC presented its list of demands, which included:

  • The Presidential Candidate position
  • A 60/40 split of governmental posts in its favor.

In response, the PNCR countered with a 70/30 offer, asserting that as the larger party within the APNU coalition, it should retain the presidential candidacy.

“We prefer coalition. It’s evident the AFC doesn’t want coalition. There’s not much we can do about that,” Norton remarked, adding that the PNCR will now seek new alliances with as many groups as possible.

A Look Back: 2015 Coalition Success

The two parties previously enjoyed a successful partnership in 2015, when the APNU+AFC coalition unseated the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C). That historic alliance saw David Granger (PNCR) become President and Moses Nagamootoo (AFC) serve as Prime Minister.

But with the latest fallout, the path forward for opposition unity in 2025 appears uncertain.

Previous article
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS REJECTS CHINA’S SUGGESTION OF ‘FRIENDLY CONSULTATION AND NEGOTIATIONS’ WITH VENEZUELA .
Next article
AFC GOES SEPARATE WAYS IN LEAD UP TO 2025 ELECTIONS BUT EAGER TO WORK WITH APNU IN OTHER AREAS
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

HIGH COURT AND GECOM PICKETED

MOTHER OF ONE GANG RAPED, BEATEN TO DEATH