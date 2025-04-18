‘WE PREFER COALITION….70/30 SPLIT OF POSITIONS WAS REASONABLE’ SAYS AUBREY NORTON

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Leader of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Aubrey Norton, has confirmed that the Alliance For Change (AFC) has opted not to enter into a coalition with the PNCR for the upcoming 2025 General and Regional Elections.

Speaking to HGP Nightly News via telephone on Thursday, Norton said the AFC had formally communicated its decision to part ways after reviewing proposals from the PNCR.

“We are still committed to building a broad coalition. We can’t determine for the AFC what they did. We placed before them proposals we thought were reasonable, and they have arrived at their conclusion,” Norton explained.

Despite the breakdown, the PNCR’s presidential candidate reiterated his commitment to coalition politics, stating that the party remains open to working with other groups and will continue to campaign vigorously.

“We will do our work to ensure we are successful in the elections, while not closing the door to coalition politics going forward,” Norton stated, confirming that he will remain the PNCR’s presidential candidate.

Clash Over Leadership and Position Sharing

Just two weeks ago, the AFC presented its list of demands, which included:

The Presidential Candidate position

A 60/40 split of governmental posts in its favor.

In response, the PNCR countered with a 70/30 offer, asserting that as the larger party within the APNU coalition, it should retain the presidential candidacy.

“We prefer coalition. It’s evident the AFC doesn’t want coalition. There’s not much we can do about that,” Norton remarked, adding that the PNCR will now seek new alliances with as many groups as possible.

A Look Back: 2015 Coalition Success

The two parties previously enjoyed a successful partnership in 2015, when the APNU+AFC coalition unseated the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C). That historic alliance saw David Granger (PNCR) become President and Moses Nagamootoo (AFC) serve as Prime Minister.

But with the latest fallout, the path forward for opposition unity in 2025 appears uncertain.

