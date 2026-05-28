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AFC EYES RETURN TO BALLOT, BUT WARNS GECOM MUST GET HOUSE IN ORDER

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HGP Nightly News – AFC Leader David Patterson says the Alliance For Change is prepared to return to the ballot at the upcoming Local Government Elections, but he is raising concerns about whether the Guyana Elections Commission is properly positioned to conduct the polls.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Nightly News, Patterson said the AFC would like to contest the elections, but added that the party is not ignoring what it views as serious administrative and institutional issues at GECOM.

“Of course, we will be contesting the Local Government Elections,” Patterson said, before adding that there is a caveat.

According to Patterson, the AFC is concerned about whether the elections, if called, would be properly managed and whether the mechanisms are in place for a credible process.

He said GECOM has not met since September 2025, while several senior managerial positions within the elections body remain unfilled. Patterson argued that those vacancies could affect the commission’s ability to effectively prepare for and conduct Local Government Elections.

He also pointed to uncertainty surrounding the appointment of opposition-nominated commissioners, saying the issue has created further concern about the functioning of the commission.

Patterson warned that Guyana could be heading toward a situation where Local Government Elections are largely managed by the Chief Elections Officer, without sufficient oversight from a properly functioning commission.

He said the commission would normally have to approve the work programme and other key aspects of election preparation.

“If they haven’t met, how can that be done?” Patterson questioned.

The AFC Leader said there is also a risk that a single meeting could be called to approve or “rubber stamp” preparations that were done without adequate commission oversight.

He said if that happens, the AFC would have to consider whether it wants to participate in a process that could be viewed as flawed.

Patterson made it clear, however, that if the elections are properly constituted, the AFC would contest them without hesitation.

He also said the party is open to considering whether it should contest alone or work with others. According to Patterson, the results of the 2025 elections and the reflection that followed showed that many Guyanese want to see a collective political effort against the PPP/C.

He said the AFC is not opposed to working with other parties or contesting under an umbrella arrangement, though he could not confirm whether any formal discussions are currently taking place.

“That’s why our name is Alliance,” Patterson said.

The AFC Leader also renewed calls for enhanced voter identification measures, including biometrics. He said Local Government Elections could provide an opportunity for GECOM to begin testing improved identification systems before the next General and Regional Elections.

Patterson said the country has been hearing calls for biometrics for years, and warned that delays and non-meetings at GECOM could be used later as an excuse for why enhanced identification could not be implemented in time.

He said while the AFC supports Local Government Elections, the party remains concerned about the integrity of any election held under the current conditions at GECOM.

Patterson’s comments come as the AFC seeks to re-enter the electoral space following its poor showing at the 2025 polls, while also weighing whether cooperation with other opposition forces could form part of its political strategy going forward.

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