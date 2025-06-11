AFC DENIES CAUSING COLLAPSE OF COALITION TALKS WITH APNU

The Alliance For Change (AFC) is pushing back against growing speculation that its demands were the reason behind the breakdown of coalition talks with A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), insisting that it never sought to dominate or dictate terms.

In a statement released on Monday, AFC Leader Nigel Hughes rejected what he called a “false narrative” that the party’s actions stalled progress. He said at no point did the AFC demand the presidency or insist that its own nominee must lead the coalition.

“From the outset, we have advocated for a consensus candidate—someone with broad national appeal, credibility, and who can offer a real alternative to entrenched political divides,” Hughes said.

While he did not explain why the party would not support APNU’s current presidential candidate, Hughes made it clear that the AFC had put forward a list of qualified individuals to lead a unified front. Among them was former Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carl Greenidge.

According to Hughes, APNU rejected all proposals. “It is a matter of public record that only one party insisted on a specific candidate without compromise. That position, more than anything else, prevented meaningful unity,” he said.

Hughes also pushed back against suggestions that the AFC was motivated by self-interest or political ambition. He said the party’s calls for unity were grounded in policy, not personality. “It is inaccurate to claim the AFC placed personal ambition over national interest. We have been consistent in calling for principled, policy-based collaboration,” he said.

He acknowledged that the AFC faces the ongoing challenge of expanding its political base but warned against using past election results as the sole measure of relevance. “The AFC brings policy depth, principled leadership, and a history of reform—qualities any serious coalition needs,” he said.

While the AFC has remained firm in its vision for the coalition, reports have surfaced about early talks in which the party is said to have demanded a 55% share of seats and positions in a post-election arrangement. Sources indicate that APNU countered with a 70-30 offer, heavily favouring itself.

Despite the stalled negotiations, APNU leader Aubrey Norton recently indicated that the door to further discussions remains open. “We are still prepared to talk,” he said last Friday.

The two parties had been in talks for several months leading up to the September general elections. With no agreement in place and time running short, it remains unclear whether the opposition will go into the election season with a united front.

