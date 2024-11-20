Thursday, November 21, 2024
WPA SUPPORTS COI INTO THE OPERATIONS OF THE GPF, PARTY SAYS ALL RANKS SHOULD BE PAID BETTER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) has expressed strong support for a commission of inquiry into the operations of the Guyana Police Force. The party also advocates for the payment of more lucrative salaries to serving members of the force, suggesting that better compensation could enhance performance and integrity within the ranks. Travis Chase provides further details on the WPA’s stance, the reasons behind their support for the inquiry, and the expected outcomes they hope to achieve from these initiatives.

GCCI THROWS SUPPORT BEHIND GAS TO ENERGY PROJECT

UNDP DONATES $10 MILLION IN EQUIPMENT TO MINING SECTOR