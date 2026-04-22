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GECOM COMMISSIONERS NOT BRIEFED ON ISSUANCE OF DIGITAL ID CARDS- ALEXANDER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
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Electoral Line in the Sand: GECOM Disavows Mandate Over Gov’t Digital ID Cards

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — In a major clarification of constitutional boundaries, the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has formally distanced itself from the government’s new National Electronic Identification (e-ID) system. Commissioner Vincent Alexander revealed that the commission has received no official mandate or technical briefing on the digital cards, emphasizing that GECOM remains the sole authority for identifying voters at the polls.

The announcement aims to clear growing public confusion over whether the high-tech digital IDs, currently being rolled out by the administration, will eventually replace traditional voter ID cards.

Legislative Limbo: The National Registration Act

Alexander’s primary argument rests on the National Registration Act (Chapter 19:08), which remains the supreme legal framework for voter identification in Guyana.

  • No Authorization: Alexander highlighted that the Act has not been amended to include digital IDs. Consequently, GECOM has no legal power to regulate, oversee, or accept these cards for electoral purposes.
  • Polling Station Protocol: For all upcoming local, regional, and general elections, the traditional GECOM-issued voter ID remains the only valid card for identity verification at polling stations.
  • Non-Voting Status: While the government’s digital ID cards are touted as “universally accepted” for banking and public services, they are explicitly prohibited for voting.

Confirmation from the Data Commissioner

The distinction was backed by Aneal Giddings, the recently appointed Data Protection Commissioner and former Deputy Chief Elections Officer at GECOM.

  • Separation of Systems: Giddings confirmed that the e-ID system operates on a separate technical and legal track from the electoral system.
  • Integrity Focus: This separation is described as critical for maintaining the “integrity and clarity” of the electoral process, ensuring that sensitive voter databases are not merged with broader government transactional data.

APNU Demands Data Safeguards

The rollout has prompted a sharp reaction from the opposition. Dr. Dexter Todd, MP and attorney-at-law representing A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), used a recent press conference to demand a more “robust data protection framework.”

  • Independent Oversight: Todd is calling for the establishment of a truly independent oversight body to hold the government accountable for how citizens’ biometric and personal data is stored and shared.
  • Accountability Gap: APNU argues that without comprehensive safeguards, the digital ID system could become a tool for surveillance or unauthorized data mining, further stressing the need for “swift government action.”

One Card, Two Realities

As Guyana modernizes its national identification landscape, the line between “convenience” and “constitutionality” is becoming a central debate. While the government moves toward a “one card for all services” model, GECOM’s firm stance ensures that for the most sacred democratic act—casting a ballot—the traditional systems remain untouched. For the voters, the message is clear: keep your GECOM ID safe; your digital card won’t get you past the presiding officer.

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