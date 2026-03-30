Monday, March 30, 2026
HomeArticlesADRIANA YOUNGE'S FAMILY FIGHTS FOR TRUTH AS INVESTIGATION DRAGS INTO ITS SECOND...
ArticlesCrimeNewsPolitics

ADRIANA YOUNGE’S FAMILY FIGHTS FOR TRUTH AS INVESTIGATION DRAGS INTO ITS SECOND YEAR

By HGPTV
0
1

Almost a year has passed since the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, and nobody has been able to explain how or what happened. Nobody has been charged. Nobody has been held accountable. And according to the family’s lawyer, the investigation meant to find those answers cannot even clear half the questions that still hang over this case like a dark cloud.

Attorney Dr. Dexter Todd is no longer willing to stay quiet about it. Speaking on Politics 101 with Dr. David Hinds, Todd laid bare the shocking state of the probe with barely concealed fury. He claimed that statements have still not all been collected and the Director of Public Prosecutions has not issued so much as a whisper that the matter is moving toward any kind of resolution.

“Up to this day, the police still are saying that the investigation is ongoing,” he said. “Up to two weeks ago, when we checked, they had not completed all their statements.” And from the office that ultimately decides whether charges will be laid, there has been nothing but silence. “To this day, nothing has been said; not even a report from the Director of Public Prosecutions to indicate that this matter is nearing an end.”

Dr. Todd explained physical evidence from the hotel pool, including tile samples that could have yielded critical forensic clues, was never taken. Unexplained marks found on Adriana’s body remain exactly that: unexplained, because investigators have been unable to connect them to anything physically examined at the scene.

“You have a situation where you have no type of conclusion in relation to certain marks seen on the body,” Todd stated, “because the pathologist is not able to relate that to certain things within the pool.” The damning summary of it all was delivered simply and directly: “The police’s investigation, up to now, could not cover or answer more than half of the questions.”

Making the situation even more alarming is the fact that the Guyana Police Force cannot seem to agree with itself on where things stand. In July 2025, the Force boldly declared its investigation complete and announced the case file had been forwarded to the DPP; a file that included findings from retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Leonard McCoshen, flown in by the government to lend international credibility to the probe.

“I am not going to write a full report and come to the conclusion of drowning if I don’t have all these questions answered,” Todd relayed — a stance that exposes just how much critical information remains missing. The family formally submitted a series of questions and requests for additional examinations to both the Commissioner of Police and the Crime Chief. Those queries, Todd confirmed, have gone unanswered.

Adriana was just 11 years old, a resident of Hyde Park, Parika, when she disappeared on April 23, 2025, during what should have been an ordinary family outing at the Double Day International Hotel and Bar in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo. Her grandmother saw her swimming in the hotel pool at around 1pm. Shortly after, she was gone.

Searches were launched, including of the pool itself. And yet, nearly 20 hours later, her body was found in that very same pool, upright, in a discovery that shocked the nation and set off a wave of public outrage that has never fully subsided. A post-mortem conducted on April 28, 2025 by international pathologists returned a finding of drowning, but for a family confronted with the impossible circumstances of how and where their child was found, that conclusion only opened the door to more questions than it closed.

As the one-year mark bears down, Adriana Younge’s family finds themselves trapped in an unbearable reality, grieving a child whose death has never been fully explained, watching an investigation stumble in circles, and fighting to be heard by a system that has failed them at nearly every turn.

Previous article
GUYANA’S ELECTRICITY DEMAND SET TO EXPLODE BY 600% AS GPL RACES TO KEEP THE LIGHTS ON
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on TENSIONS BUILD AS MORE THAN ONE HUNDRED ACRES OF FARMLAND IN FRIENDSHIP TO BE BULLDOZED
Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

63-year-old female Security Guard dies after collision with motorbike, cop’s car

Fisherman gets 4 weeks in jail for breaking and entering, larceny...