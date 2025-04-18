BOGUS US CURRENCY NOTES SEIZED AT CJIA BOND….GUYANA SEEKS INTERNATIONAL HELP

GRA Seizes $50,000 in Fake US Currency at CJIA, Launches Joint Probe

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

Authorities have launched a full-scale investigation following the seizure of US$50,000 in suspected counterfeit currency at a popular cargo bond at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) confirmed that customs officers intercepted 500 counterfeit US $100 bills concealed in an incoming package. The bills, although appearing genuine, carried imitation trademarks and additional markings. Law enforcement officials are now attempting to trace the consignee listed on the shipment.

In a press release, the GRA said both local and international authorities have been notified, and investigations are underway in accordance with Guyana’s Customs Act and the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Act.

“The relevant authorities both in Guyana and overseas were notified about the matter, and further investigations are being pursued in keeping with the provisions of the customs and anti-money laundering acts,” the GRA said.

The agency warned that under the Customs Act Chapter 82:01, importing goods that mimic currency, banknotes, or coins without approval from the Commissioner-General is strictly prohibited.

This latest seizure adds to growing concerns about smuggling trends at Guyana’s ports, including attempts to traffic gold, weapons, narcotics, and counterfeit financial instruments. The GRA has issued a stern warning to individuals engaged in such practices to cease and desist, or face severe penalties.

The investigation is ongoing.

