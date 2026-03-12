ACTIVIST GERALD PERREIRA ACCUSES U.S. GOVERNMENT OF EXPLOITING OIL-RICH NATIONS LIKE GUYANA

By: Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — As Guyana ascends to the ranks of a global petroleum powerhouse, vocal political activist Gerald Perreira is issuing a stark warning to the President Irfaan Ali-led administration. Perreira argues that the United States Government, particularly under the current Trump presidency, is employing a “transactional” foreign policy that seeks to exploit Guyana’s oil wealth rather than fostering a genuine developmental partnership.

Drawing chilling parallels to the economic and political turmoil in neighboring Venezuela, Perreira suggests that Guyana must tread carefully to avoid a similar fate of foreign-induced dependency.

The “Venezuela Blueprint”

Perreira contends that the U.S. strategy toward oil-rich nations in Latin America has historically prioritized resource extraction over regional stability or democratic values.

Geopolitical Pressure: He pointed to the U.S. approach to Venezuela as a cautionary tale, in which economic sanctions and political maneuvers were used to exert control over energy resources.

Shifting Alliances: To illustrate the volatility of U.S. interests, Perreira referenced the historical sale of F-16 fighter jets to Venezuela during the era of Forbes Burnham. He noted that U.S. alliances often pivot rapidly in response to immediate energy needs rather than a consistent ethical or democratic framework.

Transactional vs. Strategic Partnerships

The core of Perreira’s critique lies in the distinction between a “partnership” and “exploitation.”

Mere Extraction: Perreira expressed fear that the U.S. engagement with Guyana mirrors the “extractive” dynamics seen in other resource-rich nations, where foreign entities reap the majority of the rewards while the local population faces environmental and economic fallout.

Sovereignty at Risk: He asserted that the emphasis must shift toward a relationship that respects Guyana's sovereignty. He warned that without a firm stance, Guyana could fall into a pattern of dependency that has historically led to "economic turmoil" in the region.

A Call for Equitable Relations

Perreira is advocating for a transformative approach to international relations within the energy sector. His recommendations for the Guyanese government include:

Priority Strategy Sustainable Development Prioritize long-term local infrastructure over immediate resource checks. Mutual Benefit Ensure that trade agreements significantly favor the local population and Guyanese businesses. Regional Self-Determination Avoid being used as a pawn in larger U.S. geopolitical conflicts (e.g., the U.S.-Israel-Iran war).

Conclusion: Avoiding “Detrimental Outcomes”

Perreira concluded that the U.S. must reconsider its strategies and align them with the aspirations of the Guyanese people. He warned that continued “shortsightedness” by the local administration could lead to the same detrimental outcomes witnessed in Venezuela—a cycle of foreign intervention followed by internal collapse.

As the “Shield of the Americas” summit in Miami recently concluded with a focus on military and security alliances, Perreira’s comments serve as a timely reminder of the complex intersection between energy, security, and national independence.

