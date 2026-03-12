Friday, March 13, 2026
HomeNewsPNC/R LEADER CHIDES GOVERNMENT FOR ABANDONING CUBA AFTER YEARS OF COOPERATION AND...
NewsPolitics

PNC/R LEADER CHIDES GOVERNMENT FOR ABANDONING CUBA AFTER YEARS OF COOPERATION AND SUPPORT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
89

By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Leader and Chairman of the APNU, Aubrey Norton, has issued a scathing rebuke of the President Irfaan Ali-led administration, accusing the government of effectively “abandoning” its long-standing ally, Cuba. Speaking at a Ghana Day celebration over the weekend, Norton described the recent shift in foreign policy as a “new low” for Guyana, arguing that the country is turning its back on the “hand that fed us medically” during its most trying times.

The criticism follows a series of diplomatic pivots that suggest Guyana is aligning more closely with the Trump administration’s aggressive stance on regime change in Havana.

A Shift in the “Status Quo”

The controversy was sparked by recent comments made by President Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of a security conference in Florida.

  • Support for Change: President Ali signaled his support for “changing the status quo” in Cuba. This aligns with the current U.S. policy of implementing crippling sanctions aimed at a transition in the Cuban government.
  • The Impact of Sanctions: U.S. sanctions have intensified since the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, leading to severe energy shortages and a lack of aviation fuel in Cuba. This has effectively brought the Cuban tourism market—and its economy—to its knees.
  • Historical Context: Norton noted that in 1972, Guyana led the charge alongside other Caribbean states to break Cuba’s diplomatic isolation. Since then, the two nations have shared a friendship built on medical brigades, scholarship programs, and mutual respect.

The Medical Brigade Fallout

For decades, the Cuban Medical Brigade was a staple of the Guyanese healthcare system. However, this program was recently terminated.

  • Conflicting Narratives: While the Guyanese government claims that Cuba withdrew the brigade during recent talks, critics argue that the withdrawal resulted from Guyana’s refusal to maintain the government-to-government payment structure under U.S. pressure.
  • Brain Drain Concerns: Norton pointed out that Guyana has sent hundreds of students to Cuba for medical training. He expressed concern that by destabilizing this relationship, Guyana is jeopardizing future training opportunities for local doctors.
  • Trinidadian Recruitment: In a telling move, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago recently indicated it is in talks with Guyana to provide medical professionals to fill the void left by the departing Cubans.

The “Transactional” Argument

Norton’s concerns mirror those of political activist Gerald Perreira, who recently warned that the U.S. is adopting a “transactional” approach to Guyana’s oil wealth. Norton argued that Guyana is sacrificing a 50-year friendship for short-term geopolitical favor.

Key Aspect of CooperationStatus in 2026
Medical BrigadeCancelled (as of Feb 2026).
Energy SupportGuyana now supports “regime change” rhetoric.
Diplomatic StanceGuyana now supporting “regime change” rhetoric.
Student TrainingFuture of Cuban scholarships uncertain.

Conclusion: A Betrayal of Caribbean Solidarity?

Norton reminded the audience that Guyana’s foreign policy was once defined by its independence and commitment to regional solidarity. By supporting sanctions that “bring a neighbor to its knees,” he argued that the current administration is dismantling the legacy of Forbes Burnham and other Caribbean founders who stood against the embargo.

As the government continues to forge deeper military and energy ties with Washington, the “Cuba Question” remains a polarizing issue in Guyanese politics.

Previous article
DR. VINDHYA PERSAUD OUTLINES LEGAL PROTECTIONS FOR WOMEN DURING THE COMMISSION ON THE STATUS OF WOMEN AT THE UNITED NATIONS
Next article
ACTIVIST GERALD PERREIRA ACCUSES U.S. GOVERNMENT OF EXPLOITING OIL-RICH NATIONS LIKE GUYANA
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on HOUSE SPEAKER AT CENTRE OF FRESH CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS RAISED BY WIN LEADER
Yadram Ramgobin on “CUSTOMS ON LOCK” RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on “MY SON IS STILL A BABY”: MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

GRA AGENT, MOTOR RACERS REMANDED FOR COCAINE TRAFFICKING

HGP NIGHTLY NEWS, 14, 2017