PNC/R LEADER CHIDES GOVERNMENT FOR ABANDONING CUBA AFTER YEARS OF COOPERATION AND SUPPORT

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — Opposition Leader and Chairman of the APNU, Aubrey Norton, has issued a scathing rebuke of the President Irfaan Ali-led administration, accusing the government of effectively “abandoning” its long-standing ally, Cuba. Speaking at a Ghana Day celebration over the weekend, Norton described the recent shift in foreign policy as a “new low” for Guyana, arguing that the country is turning its back on the “hand that fed us medically” during its most trying times.

The criticism follows a series of diplomatic pivots that suggest Guyana is aligning more closely with the Trump administration’s aggressive stance on regime change in Havana.

A Shift in the “Status Quo”

The controversy was sparked by recent comments made by President Irfaan Ali on the sidelines of a security conference in Florida.

Support for Change: President Ali signaled his support for “changing the status quo” in Cuba. This aligns with the current U.S. policy of implementing crippling sanctions aimed at a transition in the Cuban government.

The Impact of Sanctions: U.S. sanctions have intensified since the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro , leading to severe energy shortages and a lack of aviation fuel in Cuba. This has effectively brought the Cuban tourism market—and its economy—to its knees.

Historical Context: Norton noted that in 1972, Guyana led the charge alongside other Caribbean states to break Cuba's diplomatic isolation. Since then, the two nations have shared a friendship built on medical brigades, scholarship programs, and mutual respect.

The Medical Brigade Fallout

For decades, the Cuban Medical Brigade was a staple of the Guyanese healthcare system. However, this program was recently terminated.

Conflicting Narratives: While the Guyanese government claims that Cuba withdrew the brigade during recent talks, critics argue that the withdrawal resulted from Guyana’s refusal to maintain the government-to-government payment structure under U.S. pressure.

Brain Drain Concerns: Norton pointed out that Guyana has sent hundreds of students to Cuba for medical training. He expressed concern that by destabilizing this relationship, Guyana is jeopardizing future training opportunities for local doctors.

Trinidadian Recruitment: In a telling move, the Government of Trinidad and Tobago recently indicated it is in talks with Guyana to provide medical professionals to fill the void left by the departing Cubans.

The “Transactional” Argument

Norton’s concerns mirror those of political activist Gerald Perreira, who recently warned that the U.S. is adopting a “transactional” approach to Guyana’s oil wealth. Norton argued that Guyana is sacrificing a 50-year friendship for short-term geopolitical favor.

Key Aspect of Cooperation Status in 2026 Medical Brigade Cancelled (as of Feb 2026). Energy Support Guyana now supports “regime change” rhetoric. Diplomatic Stance Guyana now supporting “regime change” rhetoric. Student Training Future of Cuban scholarships uncertain.

Conclusion: A Betrayal of Caribbean Solidarity?

Norton reminded the audience that Guyana’s foreign policy was once defined by its independence and commitment to regional solidarity. By supporting sanctions that “bring a neighbor to its knees,” he argued that the current administration is dismantling the legacy of Forbes Burnham and other Caribbean founders who stood against the embargo.

As the government continues to forge deeper military and energy ties with Washington, the “Cuba Question” remains a polarizing issue in Guyanese politics.

