Commission of Inquiry (COI)To Probe Every Aspect Of M.V Barima Disaster

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News|

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The official Terms of Reference (TOR) for the newly established Commission of Inquiry (COI) into the M.V. Barima tragedy reveal one of the most comprehensive investigative mandates in Guyana’s recent history.

Commissioners have been instructed to examine every operational, technical, and regulatory factor surrounding the capsizing—which claimed at least 73 lives, with roughly 30 passengers still unaccounted for.

Key Focus Areas of the Inquiry’s Terms of Reference

The five-member international commission, chaired by Belizean jurist Justice Godfrey Phillip Smith, has been empowered to analyze both immediate physical causes and overarching systemic failures:

Vessel Condition and Seaworthiness: Evaluating mechanical integrity, hull maintenance logs, and compliance with statutory inspection requirements managed by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD).

Evaluating mechanical integrity, hull maintenance logs, and compliance with statutory inspection requirements managed by the Maritime Administration Department (MARAD). Passenger Manifest and Load Distribution: Investigating pre-departure boarding protocols, manifest accuracy, passenger headcount, cargo tonnage, and stability calculations.

Investigating pre-departure boarding protocols, manifest accuracy, passenger headcount, cargo tonnage, and stability calculations. Navigation and Crew Conduct: Reviewing weather conditions, seamanship, and the decision-making of Captain Kevin Price and senior crew.

Reviewing weather conditions, seamanship, and the decision-making of Captain Kevin Price and senior crew. Lifesaving Gear and Emergency Response: Examining the availability, condition, and deployment of life vests and life rafts, as well as the efficiency of search and rescue operations.

Examining the availability, condition, and deployment of life vests and life rafts, as well as the efficiency of search and rescue operations. Regulatory and Executive Oversight: Scrutinizing the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) and determining whether previous safety warnings or reported mechanical defects were ignored by authorities.

[ COI INVESTIGATIVE POWERS & TIMELINE ] │ ┌─────────────────────────────────┴─────────────────────────────────┐ ▼ ▼ [ Legal Powers & Statutory Tools ] [ Final Reporting Mandate ] - Subpoena witnesses & compel document production - 60-day deadline to submit findings to President - Inspect wreck site & examine physical evidence - Referrals for criminal, civil, or administrative charges - Engage technical experts & marine accident investigators - Recommendations for systemic maritime safety reform

Broad Investigative Powers and Final Timeline

To execute its broad mandate, the Commission has been granted full legal authority to subpoena witnesses, compel the production of state and private documents, conduct site inspections, and retain independent technical experts. Importantly, where evidence points to individual or institutional wrongdoing, the panel is authorized to recommend referrals for criminal, civil, or administrative disciplinary action.

The Commission is mandated to submit its final report and recommendations to President Dr. Irfaan Ali within two months, unless an official extension is granted.

Concerns Raised Over Media Exclusion at Swearing-In

Despite the immense public interest and calls for absolute transparency following Guyana’s deadliest maritime disaster, the formal swearing-in of the commissioners at State House was conducted without members of the local media present.

While the ceremony was streamed online by executive communications teams, the absence of independent journalists has drawn criticism from press freedom advocates and civil society organizations who stress that complete openness must characterize the inquiry from start to finish.