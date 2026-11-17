‘Conviction Not Required to Revoke Bail’: DPP Moves to High Court to Overturn Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman’s Refusal to Revoke Azruddin Mohamed’s Extradition Bail

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has initiated High Court proceedings against Chief Magistrate Judy Latchman, accusing the senior judicial officer of committing serious errors of law when she refused to revoke Leader of the Opposition Azruddin Mohamed’s bail in his ongoing extradition proceedings.

In court documents filed on November 11, 2026, the DPP is asking the High Court to quash Chief Magistrate Latchman’s rulings of November 2 and November 3, which permitted Mohamed to remain on bail in the extradition matter despite being instituted with fresh criminal charges.

The legal challenge places a pivotal constitutional and statutory question squarely before the High Court: whether a court must wait for a formal criminal conviction before revoking an accused person’s bail, or whether credible evidence of new misconduct while on bail is legally sufficient.

Prosecution’s Grounds: Fresh Charges and Alleged Witness Surveillance

In seeking judicial intervention to overturn the Chief Magistrate’s rulings, the DPP argues that Latchman misdirected herself in law and failed to properly weigh allegations that Mohamed committed serious additional offences while enjoying pretrial liberty:

Nature of the New Charges: The prosecution pointed to subsequent charges instituted against Mohamed involving firearm and ammunition offences, obstruction of justice, and cybercrime .

The prosecution pointed to subsequent charges instituted against Mohamed involving . Link to Extradition Witness: Those charges stem from allegations surrounding the surveillance of the residence of Special Branch Head, Senior Superintendent Prem Narine —who is a witness in the extradition proceedings—as well as the alleged unauthorized downloading and sharing of police surveillance footage.

Those charges stem from allegations surrounding the surveillance of the residence of Special Branch Head, Senior Superintendent —who is a witness in the extradition proceedings—as well as the alleged unauthorized downloading and sharing of police surveillance footage. Refusal to Hear Police Testimony: The DPP contends that police officers were present and available at the Magistrates’ Court to give direct evidence supporting the allegations against Mohamed, but Chief Magistrate Latchman deemed their examination unnecessary.

The Core Legal Dispute: Criminal Charges vs. Proof of Offending

When declining the prosecution’s revocation application on November 2 and 3, Chief Magistrate Latchman maintained that the mere laying of new criminal charges was insufficient grounds to conclude that Mohamed had committed another offence or was likely to do so while on bail.

The DPP is directly challenging that legal threshold on two key fronts:

No Conviction Prerequisite: State prosecutors argue that a prior criminal conviction is not legally necessary before a court can revoke bail where credible evidence points to further offending or witness interference. Relief Sought: The DPP is asking the High Court to declare Chief Magistrate Latchman’s November 2 and November 3 decisions unlawful, quash them, and formally revoke Mohamed’s extradition bail.

With Mohamed currently remanded at the Lusignan Prison on a separate Cybercrime Act charge—and awaiting parallel High Court rulings on his detention—the DPP’s application adds another critical front to the multi-court legal battle surrounding the Opposition Leader.