JAGUAR WARS: MOHAMED FIGHTS TO KEEP PARTY SYMBOL AMID WIDE OBJECTIONS

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In the lead-up to what’s shaping up to be one of Guyana’s most closely watched elections, controversy has erupted over what some might call an unlikely villain; a jaguar.

Azruddin Mohamed, businessman-turned-presidential hopeful for the newly formed “We Invest in Nationhood” party, is facing unexpected opposition, not from rival candidates on the campaign trail, but over his party’s political symbol: the image of a jaguar.

Mohamed, visibly baffled but defiant, told reporters today that he’s holding out hope the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will approve the symbol, despite growing pressure from critics who claim it crosses a line.

“This is the first time we’re seeing objections like this,” Mohamed said. “We’ve had no issues with the symbol before. I don’t understand why this is suddenly a problem, but I’m confident that GECOM will do the right thing come July 1.”

On that date, GECOM’s seven commissioners will meet to review and finalize the symbols submitted by the 24 parties contesting the September 1 General and Regional Elections. While this process is usually a quiet formality, this year’s batch has triggered a surprisingly public pushback.

At the centre of the dispute is the use of indigenous imagery in politics, a line some say Mohamed’s party has crossed. Derrick John, Chair of the National Toshaos’ Council, and Lenox Shuman, Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party and a prominent indigenous advocate, have both formally objected to the jaguar symbol, saying it represents more than just a campaign logo.

In letters to GECOM, John and Shuman voiced deep concerns about what they see as cultural appropriation. Shuman, who once served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, didn’t mince words, saying the symbol “disrespects indigenous identity” by turning a national and cultural emblem into political branding.

“It’s not just an animal. It’s a powerful symbol tied to indigenous heritage and should not be trivialized,” Shuman stated.

Mohamed, for his part, insists the jaguar was chosen to represent strength and national pride, not to offend.

Still, GECOM will have to navigate not just legal guidelines, but cultural sensitivities. Deputy Chief Elections Officer Aneal Giddings told reporters this week that disqualifying a symbol is extremely rare, but not impossible.

“What concerns the Commission is whether symbols are too similar, which could confuse voters,” Giddings said. “If that happens, we ask parties to make adjustments. But rejections? That’s almost unheard of.”

But this case may be different.

Behind the scenes, some see the growing debate as a broader fight over who gets to define Guyanese identity, and what symbols are off-limits in a multicultural, politically charged society.

With Nomination Day set for July 14 and the country heading to the polls on September 1, the decision over a single jaguar could signal much more than it seems.

