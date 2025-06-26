Thursday, June 26, 2025
HomePoliticsJAGUAR WARS: MOHAMED FIGHTS TO KEEP PARTY SYMBOL AMID WIDE OBJECTIONS
Politics

JAGUAR WARS: MOHAMED FIGHTS TO KEEP PARTY SYMBOL AMID WIDE OBJECTIONS

By HGPTV
0
237

GEORGETOWN, GUYANA – In the lead-up to what’s shaping up to be one of Guyana’s most closely watched elections, controversy has erupted over what some might call an unlikely villain; a jaguar.

Azruddin Mohamed, businessman-turned-presidential hopeful for the newly formed “We Invest in Nationhood” party, is facing unexpected opposition, not from rival candidates on the campaign trail, but over his party’s political symbol: the image of a jaguar.

Mohamed, visibly baffled but defiant, told reporters today that he’s holding out hope the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will approve the symbol, despite growing pressure from critics who claim it crosses a line.

“This is the first time we’re seeing objections like this,” Mohamed said. “We’ve had no issues with the symbol before. I don’t understand why this is suddenly a problem, but I’m confident that GECOM will do the right thing come July 1.”

On that date, GECOM’s seven commissioners will meet to review and finalize the symbols submitted by the 24 parties contesting the September 1 General and Regional Elections. While this process is usually a quiet formality, this year’s batch has triggered a surprisingly public pushback.

At the centre of the dispute is the use of indigenous imagery in politics, a line some say Mohamed’s party has crossed. Derrick John, Chair of the National Toshaos’ Council, and Lenox Shuman, Leader of the Liberty and Justice Party and a prominent indigenous advocate, have both formally objected to the jaguar symbol, saying it represents more than just a campaign logo.

In letters to GECOM, John and Shuman voiced deep concerns about what they see as cultural appropriation. Shuman, who once served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, didn’t mince words, saying the symbol “disrespects indigenous identity” by turning a national and cultural emblem into political branding.

“It’s not just an animal. It’s a powerful symbol tied to indigenous heritage and should not be trivialized,” Shuman stated.

Mohamed, for his part, insists the jaguar was chosen to represent strength and national pride, not to offend.

Still, GECOM will have to navigate not just legal guidelines, but cultural sensitivities. Deputy Chief Elections Officer Aneal Giddings told reporters this week that disqualifying a symbol is extremely rare, but not impossible.

“What concerns the Commission is whether symbols are too similar, which could confuse voters,” Giddings said. “If that happens, we ask parties to make adjustments. But rejections? That’s almost unheard of.”

But this case may be different.

Behind the scenes, some see the growing debate as a broader fight over who gets to define Guyanese identity, and what symbols are off-limits in a multicultural, politically charged society.

With Nomination Day set for July 14 and the country heading to the polls on September 1, the decision over a single jaguar could signal much more than it seems.

Previous article
9 PRIVATE SCHOOLS, 8 PUBLIC SCHOOLS COPPED TOP PERFORMERS POSITIONS AT NGSA
Next article
JAGDEO DROPS ELECTION-EVE BOMBSHELL: PUBLIC SERVANTS TO CASH IN BEFORE SEPTEMBER POLLS
HGPTV
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

Dr Hinds in favour of establishing limiting campaign finances as...

ELECTION OFFICIALS SLAPPED WITH ADDITIONAL CRIMINAL CHARGES