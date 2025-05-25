Day 13- ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…TESTIMONIES HIGHLIGHT DISORDER AT ASHMINS BLGD DURING 2020 ELECTIONS

Senior Cop Relieved of Duty Amid 2020 GECOM Command Center Chaos

By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

A senior police officer testified Thursday that he was relieved of command after attempting to intervene in a tense standoff at the Ashmins Building Command Center during the controversial 2020 General and Regional Elections—an event now central to the ongoing election fraud trial.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Thomas told the court that he witnessed officers forcefully removing individuals, wielding batons, and shouting aggressively inside the GECOM command center on March 5, 2020. Thomas said the situation was so volatile he feared the potential for accidental firearm discharges.

Under cross-examination by attorney Dexter Todd, Thomas said his repeated calls to then Commissioner of Police Leslie James for instructions went unanswered. When he reached Deputy Commissioner Maxine Graham, she reportedly told him the situation was a matter for him and the regional commander.

Thomas revealed that after eventually speaking with another senior officer, he was informed that the Commissioner was displeased with his performance. He was later relieved of his command and transferred.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent R. Ned testified about receiving a bomb threat report concerning the command center. He stated that, acting on instructions from the Crime Chief then, he led a team to Ashmin’s Building but found no one complying with orders to evacuate. Ned admitted under cross-examination that a full bomb sweep was not conducted, but the team was “sufficiently satisfied” there was no threat.

Both testimonies highlighted internal communication and command breakdown during the 2020 elections, raising further questions about police preparedness and neutrality in one of Guyana’s most divisive electoral periods.

