Sunday, May 25, 2025
HomeNewsDay 13- ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…TESTIMONIES HIGHLIGHT DISORDER AT ASHMINS BLGD DURING 2020...
NewsPolitics

Day 13- ELECTION FRAUD TRIAL…TESTIMONIES HIGHLIGHT DISORDER AT ASHMINS BLGD DURING 2020 ELECTIONS

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
91

Senior Cop Relieved of Duty Amid 2020 GECOM Command Center Chaos
By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News

A senior police officer testified Thursday that he was relieved of command after attempting to intervene in a tense standoff at the Ashmins Building Command Center during the controversial 2020 General and Regional Elections—an event now central to the ongoing election fraud trial.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Edgar Thomas told the court that he witnessed officers forcefully removing individuals, wielding batons, and shouting aggressively inside the GECOM command center on March 5, 2020. Thomas said the situation was so volatile he feared the potential for accidental firearm discharges.

Under cross-examination by attorney Dexter Todd, Thomas said his repeated calls to then Commissioner of Police Leslie James for instructions went unanswered. When he reached Deputy Commissioner Maxine Graham, she reportedly told him the situation was a matter for him and the regional commander.

Thomas revealed that after eventually speaking with another senior officer, he was informed that the Commissioner was displeased with his performance. He was later relieved of his command and transferred.

Earlier in the day, Superintendent R. Ned testified about receiving a bomb threat report concerning the command center. He stated that, acting on instructions from the Crime Chief then, he led a team to Ashmin’s Building but found no one complying with orders to evacuate. Ned admitted under cross-examination that a full bomb sweep was not conducted, but the team was “sufficiently satisfied” there was no threat.

Both testimonies highlighted internal communication and command breakdown during the 2020 elections, raising further questions about police preparedness and neutrality in one of Guyana’s most divisive electoral periods.

Previous article
AG ASSURES ATTENDEES OF THE NATIONAL TOSHAOS CONFERENCE THAT GUYANA SHALL PROTECT THE ESSEQUIBO REGION
Next article
$75K BAIL FOR BRAZILIAN BUSINESSMAN FOUND WITH NEARLY 44 OUNCES OF GOLD
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO’S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT’S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA’S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CID Ranks Recover High-Powered Weapons and Ammunition in Georgetown

FIRE STRIKES FAZIA’S COLLECTION BUILDING