Monday, October 14, 2024
KILLING OF UMANDO BRAITHWAITE ON SEPTEMBER 8th :FAMILY BEGS POLICE TO APPREHEND MAIN SUSPECT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The family of a man from Sophia is speaking out following his tragic death, urging the police to apprehend the suspected killer, who is reportedly well-known in the Turkeyen area. The family calls for swift justice as the investigation continues—more details in this Travis Chase report.

