449 NEWS HIV CASES IN 2024, DR ANTHONY CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By: Tiana Cole | HGP Nightly News |

Guyana is facing a troubling surge in HIV infections this year, with new data confirming a sharp increase that health officials say could have been prevented with earlier testing, safer practices, and reduced stigma.

As the country prepares to observe World AIDS Day, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony is calling on citizens to take testing seriously and protect themselves.

Speaking at a National Workplace Policy Forum at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday, Dr. Anthony revealed that 449 new HIV infections were diagnosed within the past year.

“Many of these infections could have been prevented if we get people to understand how to protect themselves,”
Dr. Frank Anthony

Young Adults Driving New Infections

Guyana currently has approximately 10,000 people living with HIV, with treatment helping stabilize national numbers.
However, health authorities warn that young adults in their 20s now account for a growing share of new cases — highlighting gaps in awareness and safer-sex education among the most socially active demographic.

Early Testing Saves Lives

The Health Minister emphasized the importance of early diagnosis.

“Today we want to know early because we can treat you early and prevent complications. If you are positive, come — we have all the medication to ensure you become virally suppressed.”
Dr. Anthony

Government Fully Funding HIV Response

Dr. Anthony highlighted that unlike many regional nations, Guyana’s HIV response is fully financed by the state.

“Every HIV test, every ARV tablet, every viral load test — all are funded by the Government of Guyana.”

Stigma Still a Major Barrier

Despite free medication, many Guyanese still avoid clinics due to fear of discrimination.

“People are afraid someone will see them at the clinic and what they will think about them.”

To counter this, the Ministry of Health has introduced self-testing kits for private home testing and invested nearly US $500,000 in new viral load machines to improve monitoring and treatment outcomes.

A Call to Action

With infections rising, the Minister is urging citizens to:

  • Get tested
  • Know their status
  • Practice safe sex
  • Seek treatment early
  • Reject stigma and discrimination
Hgp Nightly News Staff
