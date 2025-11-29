Sunday, November 30, 2025
 STILL NO CONFIRMED DATE FOR 2025 CASH GRANT TRANSFER, PRESIDENT SAYS “THIS GOVERNMENT ALWAYS DELIVERS.”

By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Under mounting pressure to clarify when Guyanese can expect their promised 2025 cash grant, President Irfaan Ali on Thursday again declined to provide a specific date.

The Head of State was questioned on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony for Regional Chairpersons and Vice Chairpersons at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

During a campaign stop at Eccles on August 26, 2025, President Ali had told supporters that if citizens “behaved themselves,” they could look forward to a cash grant in time for Christmas.
But with just 27 days remaining before the holiday, there is still no sign of when the payout will be made—or whether it will come before year-end.

When pressed for clarity, the President said only that his government has a broad agenda of measures aimed at improving citizens’ lives.


“Our government always delivers… there are a series of initiatives that I’ll be announcing. While you may restrict your thoughts to just a cash bonus, this government has a very elaborate agenda for the upliftment of your life.”

When asked again for a timeline, he reiterated that broader development efforts remain the government’s priority.


“Don’t narrow your thinking… There are many facets of what your government will deliver—better healthcare, education, home ownership, reduced interest rates, and access to low-interest business development loans and grants.”

Last year, every adult Guyanese received a $100,000 government-issued cash grant.

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo has also assured that no citizen will be excluded from the upcoming payout due to not having a bank account.

Earlier this month, President Ali signaled that before year-end he intends to announce new measures, including:

  • Direct cash support
  • A digital payment platform for future transfers
  • Encouragement for citizens to prepare for digital transactions

However, with no confirmed date disclosed, uncertainty remains as the Christmas countdown continues.

