‘STUPID’ PEOPLE INVESTED IN THE PONZI SCHEME- VP JAGDEO

By Travis Chase | HGPTV Newsroom

Controversial remarks by Bharrat Jagdeo, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), have sparked fresh debate. He referred to individuals who invested in the Yuri Garcia Ponzi scheme as “stupid people.”

During a recent press engagement, Jagdeo criticized those who fell victim to the alleged financial scam, claiming that the signs were obvious and that people should have exercised better judgment.

“Only stupid people could’ve put their money in that,” Jagdeo said bluntly.

However, he also urged those affected to submit evidence to the police proving that they were deceived, saying this is necessary for a thorough investigation and potential legal action.

The Yuri Garcia Ponzi scheme reportedly lured hundreds of Guyanese with promises of high investment returns, leaving many in financial distress after it collapsed. While investigations are ongoing, critics argue that government and regulatory bodies should have acted sooner to prevent the fallout.

Jagdeo’s comments have since drawn backlash from some members of the public, who say the remarks lacked empathy for victims already suffering from significant losses.

