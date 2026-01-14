Thursday, January 15, 2026
13 YEAR-OLD SHOT, ACCOMPLICE ESCAPES AFTER FAILED ROBBERY OUTSIDE CATHEDRAL
ArticlesCrimeNews

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – Police are investigating an alleged attempted robbery under arms that played out in broad daylight on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, outside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception on Brickdam, Georgetown.

According to the Guyana Police Force, the intended target was an 81-year-old pensioner of Robb Street, who was walking with his 79-year-old brother, also of Robb Street. Investigators say the two men were on their way to conduct official business when two identifiable males allegedly moved in.

Police reported that one of the suspects, armed with a knife, rode up on a bicycle and allegedly tried to snatch a haversack the elderly man was carrying. The pensioner reportedly raised an alarm, drawing members of the public who intervened.

During the commotion, police said a 25-year-old licensed firearm holder who was in the area discharged his weapon in the direction of the suspects. One suspect, a 13-year-old boy from Albouystown, was struck and fell.

The other suspect escaped and remains at large.Emergency Medical Technicians responded and the injured teenager was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where police said he is receiving treatment for a gunshot wound to the gluteal area.

Police have identified CCTV cameras in the vicinity and said the footage is now being reviewed. The firearm used in the shooting was also secured and lodged as investigations continue.

HGPTV
