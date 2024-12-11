10% PAY HIKE FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS, MONTHLY QUALIFICATION ALLOWANCES FROM JANUARY 1, 2025 – PRESIDENT ALI

President Irfaan Ali has announced a retroactive 10% pay increase, bringing immediate financial relief to workers. Additionally, the head of state revealed plans to introduce qualification allowances in 2025, the election year, aiming to further reward educational advancements. More from Travis Chase in this report.
