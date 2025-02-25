YOUNG GUYANESE CREATIVES SAY DO NOT ALLOW POLITICS TO DESTROY A UNITED SOCIETY AS NATION CELEBRATES MASH 2025

As Guyana marked its 55th Republic Anniversary, a veteran soca artiste is calling on Guyanese to cherish and preserve their rich cultural diversity rather than adopting foreign influences.

Speaking during the Mashramani 2025 celebrations, the artiste emphasized that Guyana’s unique blend of traditions, music, and heritage should be celebrated and promoted on the world stage. He noted that while inspiration from international cultures is inevitable, it should not come at the expense of Guyana’s own identity. Antonio Dey has more on this story.

