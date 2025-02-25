Wednesday, February 26, 2025
GUYANESE MUST VALUE THEIR CULTURE AND MUST PROUDLY REPRESENT IT – JUMO PRIMO

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
As Guyana marked its 55th Republic Anniversary, a veteran soca artiste calls on Guyanese to preserve their rich cultural diversity rather than adopting foreign influences.

Speaking during the Mashramani 2025 celebrations, the artiste emphasized that Guyana’s unique blend of traditions, music, and heritage should be celebrated and promoted on the world stage. He noted that while inspiration from international cultures is inevitable, it should not come at the expense of Guyana’s identity.

Antonio Dey has more on this story.

