UNITY AND HARMONY MUST BE THE MAIN PILLARS AS REPUBLIC DAY IS CELEBRATED

Massive turnout at the National Park for the grand finale:

The streets of Georgetown were transformed into a carnival of color, music, and culture as thousands of Guyanese turned out in full force to celebrate Mashramani 2025! The costume bands and float parade brought electrifying energy to the capital, marking another spectacular display of Guyanese creativity, unity, and patriotism.

From elaborate costumes and pulsating soca beats to the lively revelers dancing through the streets, this year’s Mashramani celebration was nothing short of exhilarating! The National Park served as one of the main hotspots, where crowds gathered to witness the parade’s grand finale and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

With participants from corporate bands, government agencies, and private groups, the competition was fierce as each band showcased its unique theme and dazzling displays in hopes of securing top honors.

As Guyana commemorates its 55th Republic Anniversary, Mashramani 2025 again proved why it remains the biggest and most anticipated cultural festival in the country.

Antonio Dey was on the ground at the National Park, bringing us more to this spectacular event.

