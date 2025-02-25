Wednesday, February 26, 2025
HomeNewsUNITY AND HARMONY MUST BE THE MAIN PILLARS AS REPUBLIC DAY IS...
News

UNITY AND HARMONY MUST BE THE MAIN PILLARS AS REPUBLIC DAY IS CELEBRATED

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
35

Massive turnout at the National Park for the grand finale:

The streets of Georgetown were transformed into a carnival of color, music, and culture as thousands of Guyanese turned out in full force to celebrate Mashramani 2025! The costume bands and float parade brought electrifying energy to the capital, marking another spectacular display of Guyanese creativity, unity, and patriotism.

From elaborate costumes and pulsating soca beats to the lively revelers dancing through the streets, this year’s Mashramani celebration was nothing short of exhilarating! The National Park served as one of the main hotspots, where crowds gathered to witness the parade’s grand finale and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

With participants from corporate bands, government agencies, and private groups, the competition was fierce as each band showcased its unique theme and dazzling displays in hopes of securing top honors.

As Guyana commemorates its 55th Republic Anniversary, Mashramani 2025 again proved why it remains the biggest and most anticipated cultural festival in the country.

Antonio Dey was on the ground at the National Park, bringing us more to this spectacular event.

Previous article
YOUNG GUYANESE CREATIVES SAY DO NOT ALLOW POLITICS TO DESTROY A UNITED SOCIETY AS NATION CELEBRATES MASH 2025
Next article
OPPOSITION NOT ACCEPTING GOV’T APOLOGY FOR NO- INVITE TO THE 55TH REPUBLIC DAY FLAG RAISING CEREMONY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT’S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on ‘BECAUSE WE CARE’ CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on ‘GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES’ – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here’s who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV’T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV’T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

FORMULATION OF NATIONAL ANTI-CRIME STRATEGY UNDERWAY

NOISE POLLUTION A DISTURBING SCOURGE