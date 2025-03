The Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and the Alliance for Change (AFC) have joined forces to call for a comprehensive review of the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Scholarship Program.

The two political groups are raising concerns about the initiative’s transparency, accessibility, and overall effectiveness, stressing the need for a fair and inclusive process to ensure equal opportunities for all Guyanese.

Get the full details in Dacia Richards’ report.

