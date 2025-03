Founder of the Vigilant Political Action Committee (V-PAC), Dorwain Bess, calls for a comprehensive and strategic approach to national development, stating that “we cannot build a new Guyana with a patchwork mentality.”

Bess emphasized the need for long-term planning, structural reforms, and inclusive governance to drive sustainable progress and ensure equitable development for all Guyanese.



