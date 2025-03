Teachers at Kwakwani Primary School staged a sit-out protest on Monday as the worsening pigeon and bat infestation continues to pose serious health risks to educators and students.

The teachers say the unsanitary conditions, foul odors, and health hazards caused by the infestation have made the learning environment unsafe. They are demanding urgent intervention from the relevant authorities to address the crisis.

Get the full details in Dacia Richards’ report.

Like this: Like Loading...