CONSUMERS ARE REMINDED TO KNOW THEIR RIGHTS DURING THE BUSY SHOPPING SEASON

As the year’s busiest shopping period ramps up, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) is urging consumers to be vigilant, informed, and proactive in safeguarding their rights under the Consumer Affairs Act.

Communications Officer Allison Parker reminded shoppers that all contracts and agreements should be fully read and understood before signing. She encouraged consumers to research products and services thoroughly to ensure they meet their needs and deliver value for money.

Clear Return Policies Required

Parker emphasized that consumers are legally entitled to return goods under specific conditions.

“You are entitled to return a good that you bought,” she explained, “but there are conditions for those returns. It must be in its original package, not used, not tampered with, and you have seven days to return that item.”

She added that consumers may return items if they change their minds, experience buyer’s remorse, or if the item does not serve its intended purpose. A receipt must accompany any returned product.

Warranty Protection for Defective Goods

For defective items, Parker highlighted the importance of warranties, noting that suppliers are legally obligated to repair, replace, or refund faulty goods.

“The warranty allows you to take that item back to the supplier for them to either repair, replace, or refund,” she said.

Consumers are advised to request at least 6 months of warranty coverage—especially for major purchases or big-ticket items.

No-Refund Signs Are Illegal

The CCAC is reminding suppliers that displaying “no refund” signs or refusing to exchange items is prohibited under the Consumer Affairs Act. Businesses are legally required to assist customers when a problem arises.

Complaints on the Rise

From January 2025 to present, the Commission has received 461 consumer complaints, of which 281 have been resolved. The remaining cases are under active investigation.

Consumers seeking guidance or wishing to lodge complaints may contact the CCAC at 219-4410, 219-4413, or via WhatsApp at 625-5757.

