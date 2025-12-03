Wednesday, December 3, 2025
CONSUMERS ARE REMINDED TO KNOW THEIR RIGHTS DURING THE BUSY SHOPPING SEASON

By Marvin Cato
By: Marvin Cato | HGP Nightly News |

As the year’s busiest shopping period ramps up, the Competition and Consumer Affairs Commission (CCAC) is urging consumers to be vigilant, informed, and proactive in safeguarding their rights under the Consumer Affairs Act.

Communications Officer Allison Parker reminded shoppers that all contracts and agreements should be fully read and understood before signing. She encouraged consumers to research products and services thoroughly to ensure they meet their needs and deliver value for money.

Clear Return Policies Required

Parker emphasized that consumers are legally entitled to return goods under specific conditions.

“You are entitled to return a good that you bought,” she explained, “but there are conditions for those returns. It must be in its original package, not used, not tampered with, and you have seven days to return that item.”

She added that consumers may return items if they change their minds, experience buyer’s remorse, or if the item does not serve its intended purpose. A receipt must accompany any returned product.

Warranty Protection for Defective Goods

For defective items, Parker highlighted the importance of warranties, noting that suppliers are legally obligated to repair, replace, or refund faulty goods.

“The warranty allows you to take that item back to the supplier for them to either repair, replace, or refund,” she said.

Consumers are advised to request at least 6 months of warranty coverage—especially for major purchases or big-ticket items.

No-Refund Signs Are Illegal

The CCAC is reminding suppliers that displaying “no refund” signs or refusing to exchange items is prohibited under the Consumer Affairs Act. Businesses are legally required to assist customers when a problem arises.

Complaints on the Rise

From January 2025 to present, the Commission has received 461 consumer complaints, of which 281 have been resolved. The remaining cases are under active investigation.

Consumers seeking guidance or wishing to lodge complaints may contact the CCAC at 219-4410, 219-4413, or via WhatsApp at 625-5757.



Recent Comments

Yadram Ramgobin on "CUSTOMS ON LOCK" RECORDING TRIGGERS INTERNATIONAL PROBE INTO GUYANA LUXURY CAR IMPORTS
Yadram Ramgobin on "MY SON IS STILL A BABY": MOTHER BEGS FOR JUSTICE AS WIN SLAMS SCHOOL OVER BULLYING CLAIMS
Joan Blair on PIGEON INFESTATION AT BV PRIMARY SCHOOL SPARKS HEALTH FEARS AND POLITICAL CALLS FOR URGENT ACTION
Joan Blair on ARGUMENT OVER CELLPHONE LEADS TO FATAL SHOOTING OF LANCE CORPORAL HAYES
Joan Blair on TRAGEDY OF ERRORS: STANLEYTOWN FLOODS SPARK APNU WORRY ABOUT KOKER SYSTEMS
Joan Blair on WAR OF THE WALLET: VP JAGDEO BLASTS ALLEGED $5 BILLION PPP SPENDING CLAIM
Dropatie Singh on DUCK, GRAVY AND WHO'S GETTING NERVOUS, MOHAMED FIRES BACK AT PRESIDENT ALI
Yadram Ramgobin on SHADOW  FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER CRITICIZES GOVERNMENT'S INACTION ON PUBLIC EDUCATION AMID ONGOING THREATS FROM VENEZUELA
Earl W Browne on GTUC QUESTIONS AMERICA'S MOTIVE ON 38% TARIFFS ON GOODS EXPORTED FROM GUYANA
Joan blair on A GRAND COALITION WILL DEFEAT THE PPP/C AT THE 2025 POLLS, 
Kahfi N Biskit on WHAT'S THE HOLD UP WITH THE CALVIN BRUTAS PROBE? IS POLITICAL MISCHIEF AFOOT?
Joan Blair on GEORGETOWN MAYOR ALFRED MENTORE JUSTIFIES TAXING POLITICAL PARTIES
Prem Ojha on 'BECAUSE WE CARE' CASH GRANT DISTRIBUTION EXERCISE KICKS OFF
Timothy Lindie on NGSA RESULTS TO BE RELEASED ON OR BEFORE JULY 5, 2024 – EDUCATION MINISTER
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on POLICE ERRED BY NOT OPTING TO CHARGE DHARAMLALL; PAUL SLOWE SAYS FILE SHOULD HAVE BEEN SENT TO THE DPP
Roxanne Blaire on 'GOVERNMENT IS MISMANAGING GUYANESE RESOURCES' – DAVID PATTERSON
Roxanne Blair on IRS says number of audits is about to surge: Here's who is most at risk
Roxanne Blair on PPP/C GOV'T MAKES CLAIM OF HAVING DELIVERED BETTER CONDITIONS FOR WORKING CLASS
Roxanne Blair on OPPOSITION CALLS FOR FULL INVESTIGATION INTO NATIONAL PROCUREMENT AND TENDER ADMINISTRATION BOARD AND THE PUBLIC PROCUREMENT COMMISSION OVER CORRUPT TEPUI CONTRACT
Roxanne Blair on GOV'T TO FILE APPEAL BY END OF THE WEEK AFTER HIGH COURT RULED STRIKING TEACHERS MUST BE PAID

