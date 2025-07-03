WIN PARTY GETS THE GREEN LIGHT FROM GECOM,19 PARTY SYMBOLS APPROVED BY THE COMMISSION

GECOM Approves 19 Party Symbols for 2025 Elections, Including Reinvest in Nationhood’s Leopard

by Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has approved 19 party symbols submitted by political parties vying to contest the 2025 General and Regional Elections. The July 1 deadline for submissions has passed, and parties with minor required changes to their logos have until July 4, 2025, to make corrections.

Among the approved symbols is that of Azruddin Mohamed’s Reinvest in Nationhood (WIN) Party, which had initially faced rejection. GECOM had objected to the use of a jaguar, citing its association with Guyana’s national symbols. However, Mohamed clarified in a formal letter to the commission that the animal depicted is a leopard, not a jaguar, and acknowledged an earlier misstatement on social media.

“I hereby recant the above statement and categorically and unequivocally affirm that the leopard is WIN’s party symbol,” Mohamed wrote.

With the issue resolved, the WIN party’s symbol has now received official approval.

The next significant milestone in the election calendar is Nominations Day, on July 14, when political parties must submit their full list of candidates, along with their approved symbols, to the Chief Elections Officer.

Like this: Like Loading...