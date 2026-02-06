Saturday, February 7, 2026
GOV’T REPORTS 25.5% DROP IN SERIOUS CRIME, CLAIMS LOWEST RECIDIVISM RATE IN CARIBBEAN

By HGPTV
HGP Nightly News – Minister of Home Affairs Oneidge Walrond presented a dual narrative of declining crime and successful rehabilitation during the 2026 budget debates, citing a 25.5% reduction in serious crimes and asserting that Guyana’s recidivism rate of 14% is the lowest in the Caribbean.

The statistics formed the core of a robust defense against opposition critiques of the government’s security and justice spending. Minister Walrond used the data to counter claims made by We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) shadow minister Toshana Famey-Corlette, who had broadly criticized public safety efforts.

“Our investments in security and rehabilitation are yielding measurable results for public safety and societal reintegration,” the Minister stated, positioning the statistics as direct outcomes of funded government policy.

Beyond the headline crime figures, Walrond’s presentation connected this success to a broader agenda of financial integrity and systemic reform. She emphasized a strict commitment to anti-money laundering enforcement, a pointed message delivered against the backdrop of U.S. indictments against Opposition Leader Azruddin Mohamed for alleged financial crimes.

“If we have a weak anti-money laundering enforcement… the entire economy pays a price,” Walrond argued, framing strong financial laws as inseparable from national economic security.

The Minister also corrected opposition claims on domestic violence, stating that reports had decreased in 2025 while conviction rates had increased. She concluded by questioning the credibility of the WIN party’s financial accountability critiques, suggesting the billions in taxes allegedly evaded by their leadership could have significantly expanded social programs.

