Tuesday, December 23, 2025
WIN LEADER ALLEGES CORRUPTION INVOLVING AGRICULTURE MINISTER, CALLS FOR PROBE

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Leader of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, Azruddin Mohamed, has publicly accused Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha and his sons of what he described as serious corruption, and is calling for an independent investigation into the minister’s wealth and the alleged misuse of state resources.

Mohamed, speaking at a recent media engagement, claimed that the minister and his sons have constructed lavish homes outfitted with modern, high-end finishes, which he argued appear inconsistent with their publicly known sources of income. According to the WIN leader, the scale and quality of the properties raise questions that warrant closer scrutiny by oversight authorities.

He further alleged that the roadway leading directly to the minister’s residence in Berbice is the only properly paved and well-maintained road in the immediate area. Mohamed contended that this stands in sharp contrast to the surrounding communities, where residents continue to grapple with poor road infrastructure and inadequate public services.

The WIN leader argued that this disparity suggests possible preferential treatment and raises concerns about whether public funds may have been diverted for private benefit. He said the situation highlights what he views as a broader pattern of inequality, where ordinary citizens endure deteriorating infrastructure while politically connected individuals appear to benefit from exceptional state attention.

Mohamed has called on relevant oversight bodies, including anti-corruption and investigative agencies, to conduct a thorough and transparent probe into the allegations. He stressed that public officials must be held to the highest standards of accountability, regardless of rank or political affiliation.

He maintained that the matter extends beyond partisan politics and represents a critical test of Guyana’s democratic institutions and their willingness to confront alleged wrongdoing at the highest levels of government.

Up to the time of publication, Minister Zulfikar Mustapha has not publicly responded to the allegations. No official investigation has been announced.

