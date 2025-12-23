GOVERNMENT’S “PUSH BACK, PIECE MEAL ACTION” DELAYING REVISION OF AMERINDIAN ACT – APA EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

By Antonio Dey | HGP Nightly News |

Executive Director of the Amerindian People’s Association (APA), Jean LaRose, has expressed deep concern over what she describes as the government’s slow and fragmented approach to revising the Amerindian Act of 2006, warning that the legislation has not kept pace with Guyana’s rapidly changing social, environmental and developmental realities.

LaRose said that despite repeated assurances over the years, progress on updating the Act has been sluggish and inconsistent, even as Indigenous communities face new and complex challenges linked to development, land use, governance and environmental change.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Nightly News, LaRose said the revision of the Amerindian Act is long overdue and should be treated as a national priority.

“The government has spoken about the move to revise the Amerindian Act, but what we have seen is piecemeal action on the revision of the Act,” she stated.

The APA, now operating under a newly elected executive committee, has renewed its advocacy for comprehensive legislative reform to better safeguard the rights and interests of Indigenous Peoples. LaRose emphasized that the current law, while progressive at the time of its passage, no longer fully reflects present-day realities.

She pointed to assessments by international bodies, including the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (UNCERD), which previously acknowledged that despite the Act being relatively new when enacted, it still contained significant shortcomings.

LaRose said ongoing environmental changes, expanding extractive industries and large-scale development projects make it imperative for several provisions of the legislation to be reviewed and strengthened.

“That is one thing that we have been trying to get the government to move on. We have had a lot of pushback on processes, but it is something we will continue to push for in 2026,” she added.

The APA Executive Director also questioned why Guyana’s existing Law Reform Commission and Constitutional Reform mechanisms have not taken a more proactive role in advancing revisions to the Amerindian Act.

According to LaRose, constitutional and legislative reform should not be limited to electoral matters alone but must also address Indigenous rights, governance, and recognition.

“There is a need for constitutional revision not only for our elections but also when it comes to our Indigenous Peoples themselves. What are some of the areas that can be strengthened to improve rights recognition and so forth,” she said.

The APA has indicated that it will maintain pressure on the government in the coming year, arguing that meaningful reform of the Amerindian Act is essential to ensuring Indigenous communities are adequately protected and empowered in Guyana’s evolving national landscape.

