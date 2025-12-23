Tuesday, December 23, 2025
FATHER OF TWO SHOT DEAD IN SOPHIA, POLICE PROBE “SKETCHY” ACCOUNT

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
By Travis Chase | HGP Nightly News |

Police have launched an intensive investigation into the shooting death of 27-year-old entrepreneur, taxi and father of two, Xavier Fraser, following what investigators describe as murky and conflicting accounts surrounding the incident in Sophia.

Fraser was fatally shot late Sunday night at Plum Park, Sophia, while in the company of a 19-year-old male who was also struck by gunfire. The younger man was rushed to hospital and remains in stable condition, while Fraser was pronounced dead on arrival at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Speaking with reporters on Monday, Fraser’s father, Nyal Fraser, said he learned of his son’s death through a distressing phone call from Fraser’s mother. He described the moment as devastating and said the family is struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Investigators are now closely scrutinising the account provided by the surviving companion, which police sources say is unclear and inconsistent. According to information reaching Nightly News, the injured man claimed the shooting occurred during an attempted firearm purchase.

However, Fraser’s family has strongly questioned this version of events. His father has publicly expressed skepticism, stating that the explanation raises more questions than answers and does not align with his son’s character or way of life.

Relatives and close friends have echoed these concerns, insisting that the narrative being advanced does not fit Fraser’s lifestyle. Their doubts have fuelled suspicions about what truly transpired in the moments leading up to the gunfire.

Fraser’s mother, Thelma Butters, recounted that she was asleep at home when loud knocking at her door abruptly woke her. It was only then that she became aware something was seriously wrong.

Residents in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots before Fraser was found wounded on the roadway. Police arrived at the scene shortly after and have since taken the surviving man into custody as investigations continue.

Detectives are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding area as they work to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the killing. A post-mortem examination is pending as police continue their inquiries.

Authorities are urging anyone with information that may assist the investigation to come forward.

