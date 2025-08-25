“WICKED, DEMONIC PARTY”: NORTON ACCUSES PPP OF KEEPING GUYANESE IN POVERTY

PLAISANCE, East Coast Demerara – Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton on Sunday night stood before a crowd at Plaisance Line Top and declared that Guyanese no longer have to live under what he described as a climate of political intimidation. With supporters cheering him on, Norton vowed that an APNU government would restore law and order and protect public servants from what he called the People’s Progressive Party’s “politics of fear.”

“They’re still in fear,” Norton said, accusing the PPP of punishing public servants for their social media posts. “They go on Facebook, see what public servants post, suspend them. I say to the public servants, the time up September 1st. You don’t have to be frightened anymore.”

The opposition leader went further, charging that the PPP has weaponized state agencies and even used the security forces to intimidate critics. “Once we beat the People’s Progressive Party, they must go or they’ll face the consequences,” he declared, branding the ruling party a “wicked, demonic political party” that deliberately keeps citizens poor to maintain control.

He also linked the current administration to what he described as cover-ups of murders and widespread political corruption. Norton’s speech, though fiery in its attacks on the government, also laid out promises of sweeping reforms under an APNU administration.

He pledged that every citizen aged 18 and older would be entitled to a free house lot, with additional assistance for single mothers to build homes. He also promised that these would be fully serviced lots with proper infrastructure, alongside expanded agricultural development and the creation of night schools to give young people a second chance at education.

In one of his boldest commitments, Norton promised to raise pensions to $100,000 per month, telling the crowd that an APNU government would put ordinary families first and build a society where children could live without fear and young people could thrive.Turning to the upcoming elections, Norton urged vigilance and warned that the PPP is “lining up to rig.”

He called on APNU polling agents to be alert and safeguard the integrity of the vote. “When you vote on September 1st, you are voting for your freedom,” he declared to loud applause, insisting that only a change of government could end corruption and fear in Guyana. The meeting closed with chants from the crowd, many repeating Norton’s rallying cry: “No more fear.”

Like this: Like Loading...