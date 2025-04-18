Friday, April 18, 2025
MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS REJECTS CHINA’S SUGGESTION OF ‘FRIENDLY CONSULTATION AND NEGOTIATIONS’ WITH VENEZUELA .

By Dacia Richards | HGP Nightly News

The Government of Guyana has firmly rejected a recent statement by the Chinese Embassy in Georgetown, which suggested that the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela could be resolved through “friendly consultation and negotiations.”

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy remarked that the territorial issue—stemming from Venezuela’s recent incursion into Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone—should be handled diplomatically. However, Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation quickly pushed back.

In a strongly worded response, the Ministry reminded the People’s Republic of China that Guyana’s position has already been submitted to the International Court of Justice (ICJ)—the UN-designated body tasked with resolving the border controversy. The ICJ’s involvement stems from a 2018 decision by the UN Secretary-General, who referred the case after years of failed bilateral negotiations.

The Ministry reiterated Guyana’s commitment to upholding the ICJ process, referencing the Argyle Declaration of December 2023, which underscores the country’s refusal to undermine the Court’s authority or participate in any side discussions while the matter is still pending adjudication.

Furthermore, the Ministry noted with concern that China has not commented on Venezuela’s controversial plan to hold regional elections on May 25, 2025, in what they claim to be the “Guayana Esequiba State”—a name Venezuela has given to Guyana’s Essequibo region. This move, Guyana says, is a direct threat to its territorial integrity.

Guyana emphasized that its interactions with all international partners, including China, will be guided by international law, respect for sovereignty, and adherence to established legal frameworks.

