“WE ARE LIKE BLIND” — FRENCH DIVER DESCRIBES SEARCH INSIDE MV BARIMA

HGP Nightly News – French divers searching the MV Barima have completed approximately 15 dives since Tuesday, navigating the submerged wreck by touch as relatives continue waiting for news of those still missing.

A member of the French team described the conditions to families, explaining that visibility inside and around the ferry was virtually nonexistent.

“We have to feel the wreck, and it’s like we are blind,” he said.

Strong tides and currents have made reaching and moving around the vessel difficult. Once inside, the divers face confined spaces, numerous compartments and an unfamiliar layout they cannot see.

“It’s totally dark,” the diver said. “It’s very difficult for us to navigate through the wreck.”

Divers descend along a guide rope to reach the vessel. From there, they use physical features to establish their position, feeling along the structure in an effort to identify doors, windows and other possible entry points.

Each movement must be deliberate. In darkness, a doorway can lead into a confined room, loose debris can obstruct an exit and shifting wreckage can endanger both the diver and the safety line guiding them back to the surface.

Entering the ferry is particularly dangerous because of its many rooms and compartments, the diver explained. Searching those spaces takes time, and conditions may prevent the team from reaching every section safely.

The vessel’s structural condition has added another concern.

Asked whether the ferry could be lifted or repositioned to improve access, the diver said such an operation would be extremely difficult because the wreck did not appear structurally strong.

Moving a weakened vessel could damage it further, disturb debris or create new hazards for those working inside and around it.

The diver thanked the Guyanese authorities and supporting teams whose assistance allowed the French specialists to conduct their work.

The team has also shared its observations with local personnel, including details about the wreck’s condition and suggestions that could support subsequent dives.

The search has become increasingly complex as technical teams attempt to balance two urgent responsibilities: reaching those who may still be inside while avoiding an operation that places more lives at risk.